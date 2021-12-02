Fashion
How dress codes oppress young women
From spaghetti straps to open shoes
Dresses, shorts, or skirts should not be less than five inches above the knee to knee (even with leggings).
“No dresses or tops with spaghetti straps or inappropriate slits.”
“No low-cut blouses, sports bras, halter tops or tube tops.
These are some of the very strict dress code rules that I strove to follow each day while attending my private Christian school, among other codes like no abnormally dyed hair, no piercing of any kind. so and the infamous no holes in the pants.
The back-to-school races were a nightmare. And while I remember my experience at this particular school in an overwhelmingly positive light, the dress code is something that taints even my happiest memories.
My mom called herself from work or the Costco line because I had once again been held with a dress code and she had to bring me new clothes. Once for a day of school spirit, the black dress I was wearing was found to be too tight.
Although the straps of the dress were three fingers thick, although I was wearing leggings so as not to expose skin; because of the figure, I was supposed to dress in a way that misled my male peers.
There was one time when I was brought to the office even before class started. In my red blazer and black pencil skirt, I was forced to sit on my knees and have the length of my dress measured by the English teacher and a note.
All because in my casual outfit my skirt length had to be checked as I was drawing unwanted men’s attention to my skirt.
Now, I’m going to propose this question: What kind of message do we send to young men if we apply the message that women in casually dressed are to be admired and with their eyes lifted?
And this is just one of the many times I had a dress code in my freshman year of high school at age 14.
Never in my life before or since have I been as dress code as I was at this school. Back then, and for a while after, people tried to tell me I was guilty of showing too much skin. That I was too rowdy, and with my body type, I had to dress more conservatively.
But what kind of message do you send to young Christian women in their formative years that it is their job to cover up and not the job of their male peers to be respectful?
At 14, I was a bit chunkier than some of my lovable, skinny classmates. While they could get away with yoga pants, I couldn’t even get away with dresses technically permitted by the dress code.
I was no more embarrassed than I was in high school when my whole class knew that once again I had been called to the office to get my mom to call. I had my learning disrupted at the possibility that I could disrupt the learning of one of my male classmates.
And what did the boys learn? They learned that it was the girls’ job to dress differently and behave differently so as not to lead them to sin.
The biblical idea of leading a brother into sin comes from Romans 14:13: Therefore, let us no longer judge one another, but instead decide never to put a stumbling block or obstacle in the way. a brother.
At first glance, this might seem like a perfectly sane verse to quote to young women or really anyone. However, when read in the larger context of the passage, author Paul speaks of how quickly Christians judge each other based on certain religious preferences, as whether or not they can eat food. meat or observe certain days as saints.
This passage from bibleref.com says it more eloquently than I could, context is crucial in applying this passage. Too often the term “stumbling block” is used as an accusation by those Paul described as “the weak in the faith”. As other verses have made clear (Romans 14: 3), believers cannot wield their own beliefs like a club, my brother.
So what happens to this culture and these ideas when they enter the adult world. It perpetuates the idea that women are responsible for men’s actions and thoughts, it makes girls uncomfortable in themselves and teaches boys to objectify women.
In other words, dress codes are often how we view rape culture in schools. From an early age, we teach our girls to cover up instead of teaching our boys to keep their hands to themselves.
Not to mention the number of dress codes used to keep POCs, especially blacks, out of these schools and to do so by doing dreadlocks, braids and other ethnic hairstyles against the dress code.
Frankly, the dress codes are archaic. They serve little functional purpose other than to maintain control over young people, especially minorities. Dress codes, especially like the one above, follow the letter of the law and not the spirit of the law.
If your daughters go to a Christian school, there is a good chance that they are thinking of modesty. And obviously, going to school in lingerie or a thong is not appropriate.
But your hair color, nail color, and shirt cut probably have little to do with learning. Dress codes, especially like the examples I gave above, do too much. And, unfortunately, I had to grow up in a culture that encouraged me to criticize my body.
Especially Christians, who are the people whose hearts are said to be the least critical and the most loving, but humanity is lagging behind and not even realizing it. Dress codes of this nature do not belong to a secular school, nor do they belong to Christian schools.
