Teamwork helps Stony Brook’s men’s basketball dominate USA





The ball was suspended in the air. Juan Felix Rodriguez and Jahlil Jenkins both missed layups, and the ball was just waiting to be grabbed. And it was. By Tykei Greene, who in a move secured him before throwing a vicious two-handed dunk. It was a brief moment that summed up how the Seawolves went on Wednesday night, as they beat the American 80-57 at the Island Federal Arena. “I felt like I was starting to understand myself,” Seawolves coach Geno Ford said. After back-to-back losses to George Mason and Kansas’ No.8 at the start of the season, the Seawolves have taken three of four wins and improved to 3-3 overall. Anthony Roberts led four Seawolves in the double-digit score with 19 points and took 10 rebounds. Jenkins added 16, Greene added 13, and Jaden Sales added 12. “Were going in the right direction,” Sales said. Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams delivered to your inbox every morning. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. As the 2021-22 season approaches, it would be fair to see the Seawolves through the lens as a team in transition. Stony Brook has brought back eight players – three starters – from the 2020-21 edition, and brought in seven new players, including four transfers. Against an Eagles team that competed after losing five straight games after winning their first two games of the season, the Seawolves looked like a group that had played together for years. Stony Brook was leading by 20, 45-25, at halftime. After a relatively even 15-minute opening, the Seawolves finished the half with a 19-4 streak. Jenkins (8) and Roberts (5) scored 13 of Stony Brooks’ 19 points in that streak. It wasn’t quite offensive for the Seawolves in the first half, who limited American shots to 35.3% (12 for 34) from the field, including 0 for 6 on three-point attempts. For good measure, the pressure and quick attack from Stony Brooks forced a deliberate Eagles team to commit five turnovers. “It was one of the things (the coaches) preached,” Roberts said. “(Their) big guys are slow. Our guards can outrun them. Even our big guys can outrun their big guys, so that was one of the things the coaches insisted on.” With the result decided for all intents and purposes, the second half was essentially a carbon copy of the first 20 minutes. After American reduced the deficit to 13 on two free throws from Stacy Beckton Jr. with 11:37 left, Stony Brook pulled off a 7-0 push to push his lead back to 20, 64-44. Sayles has scored six of the Seawolves’ seven points in the streak. Beckton led the American with 13 points.

