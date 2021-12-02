RealReal provides monthly business update

SAN FRANCISCO, December 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods, provided a business update today. The gross value of goods (VMB) for November was around $ 146 million, an increase of 51% and 46% from the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

RealReals’ strong GMV growth in November is due in part to Black Friday on Cyber ​​Monday with 49% year-over-year GMV growth over the four-day period. It should be noted that Black Friday 2021 was the biggest GMV day the company has ever negotiated.

The average order value (AOV) for November was around $ 514, an increase of 17% and 10% from the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Watches and handbags for men and women were the fastest growing categories in November.

RealReal believes that the monthly GMV and AOV disclosure will provide additional transparency regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. In accordance with SEC guidelines regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company intends to provide monthly GMVs and AOVs through the end of 2021.

The following table represents the growth rates of GMV and AOV for September, October and November 2021, 2020 and 2019:

2021 vs 2020 2021 vs 2019 September October November September October November GMV 44 % 45 % 51 % 44 % 38 % 46 % AOV 9 % 13 % 17 % ten % 7 % ten %

The information contained in this press release reflects preliminary information available at the date of this press release.

More information on the factors that could affect the results of operations of the company is included under the headings Risk factors and Management’s discussion and analysis of the financial position and results of operations in the most recent annual report. company’s recent on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q, copies of which can be obtained by visiting the company’s investor relations website at https: // investor.therealreal.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update these statements.