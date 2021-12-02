Nikon Z FC review: fashion at the expense of concentration

Taking pictures with my 1967 Nikkormat FTN 35mm makes me feel like I’m powerful. Its all-metal body with mechanical springs, gears and levers creates a satisfying thud with each press of the shutter and deep zipper as the film progresses. Its silver metal body with black faux leather accents has proven to not only be timeless and eye-catching, but, more importantly, incredibly durable. And the aperture, shutter speed, and ISO settings around the lens barrel make it incredibly quick to control once your muscle memory has been established.

Apart from the great pictures this camera can capture, using the FTN is an incredibly fun and satisfying experience. And the Nikon Z FC, Nikon’s latest entry-level mirrorless camera, led me to believe that I could finally have an almost exact digital replica of a camera I love so much. Sadly, the Z FC wasn’t meant to digitally replicate a classic, but rather to inspire a new generation to carry a camera outside of their phones.

The Nikon Z FC is a 20.9 megapixel APS-C compact camera. The body costs $ 959.95; The $ 1,096.95 kit I was able to test included a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f / 3.5-6.3 lens that retracts when not in use for a slim figure.

This is a retro branding of Nikon’s entry-level mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z50, with a few additional features, such as full-time eye autofocus when shooting. video shooting, the ability to accept firmware updates via an app, a faster USB-C port for charging and data transfer, and a fully articulated LCD screen. Unlike Nikon’s earlier Df, which took a DSLR and removed features in the name of its retro rebuild, the FC isn’t at all hindered, it can shoot full resolution photos at up to 11 frames per second and 4K 30fps videos up to 30 minutes at a time.

Photos of the Z FC with the 16-50mm kit lens are crisp with a very smooth and pleasant drop in focus. RAW files provide plenty of room for lightening shadows or reducing highlights. And I was very impressed with how the Z FC handled the grain in low light situations. Instead of a mess of splashes of color and pixelation, the low-light grain has a film-like texture that, when viewed on a small screen, like a phone, is not annoying. .



Photos taken with the Nikon Z FC with the 16-50mm f / 3.5-6.3 kit lens.

The Achilles heel of the Z FC is its slow autofocus system. Often times, the camera cannot find any particular object to focus on and will do a good part of the chase once a point is locked. There is focus tracking, both in photo and video mode, which works well in perfect light, but in low light the camera struggles to snap to a single point. In addition, the green focus assist light is incredibly bright and draws a lot of attention to itself. Pair that with an autofocus system that often misses the mark, and you might as well be a blinking Christmas tree trying to take pictures in the dark. The slow kit lens doesn’t help this situation either; you might have more success with a brighter lens, but I couldn’t test it.

In video, the lens autofocus is audible when playing back footage and does a lot of hunting, even on brightly lit faces. I shot at 4K 24FPS when testing this camera, and while it couldn’t film in the log, the MOV files are crisp and oddly steady in perfect light. I say oddly because the Z FC doesn’t have internal stabilization, although the kit lens can provide optical vibration reduction (VR) with a bit of cropping on your frame. The light weight of the camera is a big help in maintaining a stable shot, but I turned off the VR setting and was always surprised at how stable my shots were. Below is a sample video that I shot completely handheld with the VR setting turned off.

Example of Nikon Z FC vlogging footage. All footage shot at 4K 24FPS with the 16-50mm f / 3.5-6.3 kit lens.

But now the elephant in the room and the biggest difference between the Z FC and the Z50: the look of the hardware.

The Z FC is a plastic version of the Nikon 35mm F cameras. It shares the same retro look with the iconic silver body, wrap-around leatherette design, and dials on top. When I saw it earlier this year, I was instantly excited as it had been a long time dreaming of having a digital version of my Nikkormat FTN, which, although produced by Japanese company Nippon Kogaku KK, shares the same design as Nikons F cameras. But by the time I held the FC, I knew it wasn’t for moviegoers looking for the same manual shooting experience in a digital box.

Lightweight cameras with plastic parts look like toys regardless of the quality of their internal components. The sharp click of the hinged screen or battery compartment removal and the slippery feel of the plastic body also make me question the durability of the camera. And while many people are happy with the release of this camera, the experience with using it leaves a lot to be desired for someone who has become so used to the sounds and feel of higher end systems. I recorded all of the Z FC sounds in the video below.

All of this to say that this camera isn’t for people coming with well-built, all-metal 35mm cameras like me. It’s designed to look good from afar and light enough to take anywhere, but using it feels like playing professionally rather than truly professional. And Nikon has played in the first approach to fashion with six color options.

The Nikon Z FC is a great entry-level camera for the avant-garde who will be motivated to take this camera everywhere due to its retro design. With most of the controls set on dials located on the top of the camera, the system is easy to use and the quality of the images and video is very good.

Fujifilm and Leica cameras remain the closest experience to shooting with vintage all-metal camera bodies due to their numerous manual control dials and solid construction. As for the Z FC, it’s a great camera for $ 959.95, but it doesn’t offer the same experience as the cameras Nikon designed it to. Rather, her looks are meant to appeal to an audience that wants to look like a photographer without having to carry the heavy equipment that was once required to be one.

