How Kate broke tradition with Pippa Middleton’s bridesmaid dress





Marie Claire is supported by her audience. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission on some of the items you choose to purchase. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot on April 29, 2011, making it the first modern royal wedding in decades, they broke the tradition in several subtle ways, from their wedding night to Kate’s choice to be styling (this had not been done in 350 years!). The bride even put on makeup instead of bringing in the professionals, apparently because she wanted Prince William to recognize her as she walked down the aisle. And her glam wasn’t the only tradition she was modernizing. Of course, we are all familiar with Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, which in itself mixes historical and current elements. Buckingham Palace explained at the time: “Miss Middleton chose the British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional work and the technical construction of clothing. Miss Middleton wanted her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterizes the work of Alexander McQueen. ‘ Unusually, the bride chose to dress her sister, Pippa Middleton, in an ivory dress to match her own, which is usually a big no as you might mistake the bridesmaid for the bride. Pippa’s dress, also designed by Sarah Burton, was color-matched to Kate’s and featured similar lace on the neckline and buttons on the back. It was, however, more fitted, where Kate’s was flared, and featured a cowl neck. We can all agree that the overall effect was beautiful and unexpected. The Duchess of Cambridge has also dressed her flower girls in ivory dresses with puffed sleeves and loose skirts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.co.uk/news/fashion-news/kate-broke-tradition-pippa-middleton-bridesmaid-dress-758417 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

