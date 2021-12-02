



Louis Vuitton pays tribute to Virgil Abloh in Miami The French luxury house – of which the late Virgil Abloh was the men’s artistic director until his death on Sunday, November 28, 2021 – hosted a show in Miami in tribute to the creative innovator, titled “Virgil Was Here”

A hot air balloon hovering in the sky, red lights illuminating the pattern of a paper airplane in the air, fireworks exploding in bursts of color, the symbols and signs of the Louis Vuitton menswear parade at the marina Miami Maritime Dec. 1 were those of Freedom, Liberation and Ascension. The show, held during Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach 2021, was originally planned as an S / S 2022 spin-off, incorporating 30 new looks into the brand’s upcoming offering. After the death of the house’s male artistic director, Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28, after a private battle with cancer, the show was revised in homage to the self-proclaimed “creator of images” and not “designer” – a creative polymath, one of the few black male figures to run a luxury French house, and the first to run Louis Vuitton. Possibility has always been at the heart of Abloh’s shows for the home, a visual representation of his coming of age, a symbol of universal success for many. Her first Spring / Summer 2020 home show – featuring a rainbow runway – referenced the fairy-tale world of The Wizard of Oz. After the show, Abloh left a message of optimism to millions of young creatives around the world, posting an image of him leading the podium in the Royal Palace garden, with the caption “You can do it too”. Louis Vuitton’s spectacle films – shown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, have also stood up for the community. For his original S / S 2022 show, Abloh brought together black musicians and poets, including Goldie, Saul Williams, and Lupe Fiasco, in a story focused on passing concepts and traditions down through generations. “Virgil was there” The Miami show – broadcast live around the world – opened with Abloh’s own words: “I emphasized my art and my creativity, to make adults behave like. children. Let them return to this wonder. This sense of naivety, childhood liberation and unlimited imagination was conveyed by original and whimsical silhouettes: neon and tie-dye costumes, puffball skirts and kilts, LV monogrammed sportswear, looks that challenged conventions, referring to both rave culture and formal attire. carry. The show ended with Abloh’s eternally poignant words: “Life is so short that there’s no point wasting a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do, knowing what you can do. can do. ” Fireworks exploded in flashes of red and orange across the water, and the words “Virgil was there” lit up the sky. §

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion/virgil-abloh-louis-vuitton-miami The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

