New luxury menswear brand North Country successfully weathered global supply chain crisis – The Journal

NEW YORK, NY, December 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – North Country, a new premium men’s clothing brand, today announced that it has successfully bypassed global supply chain issues and that ‘she was ready for a strong holiday shopping season in the fourth quarter. North Country’s fall / winter collection of authentic Portuguese flannel shirts are in stock and ready to ship from New York.
The global supply chain has been behind schedule for months as the world struggles to recover from the supply challenges brought on by the pandemic that have emptied the shelves of major retailers nationwide, cutting consumers’ access to cars, computers, exercise equipment and clothing. This crisis comes at a particularly difficult time for consumers and retailers alike: the start of the holiday shopping season.
Enter North Country, a clothing brand launched online at https://www.northcountrybrand.com/ in October 2021 that showcases specialty fabrics from around the world and uses exceptional tailoring to create a unique and timeless experience. Unlike most retailers, North Country has not been held back by the supply chain crisis. The brand’s complete collection is currently in stock.
President Andrew Lerner’s new brand is the latest venture in his fourth-generation family clothing business whose founder, Ben Wachter, was the first American to import flannel fabric from Portugal in the 1950s. Lerner credits the ability to the brand to overcome sourcing challenges as its shirts are made in Europe, which has been less affected than Asia by supply chain issues.
True to its heritage, the North Country Fall / Winter collection redefines the flannel shirt, crafted from the most luxurious Portuguese fabric available and expertly crafted in Portugal. With the launch of North Country, Lerner combines his design aptitude with his manufacturing expertise to produce an exceptional product.
The brand has received notoriety from Instagram fashion influencers like Christian Bendek, Jonas Maier, Blake Scott and Kamil Nicalek, who tout the handcrafted fabric that makes them extra special. North Country has also caught the attention of upscale boutiques and ski shops in Aspen, Vail and Deer Valley, where its luxury collection is on sale for fashionable ski enthusiasts.
North Country shirts are available in the best men’s stores in the North East and online at https://www.northcountrybrand.com/
North Country is a registered trademark in the United States
