Men’s black bomber jacket launch of the reversible bomber Frank And Oaks Canada





Canada’s Leading Sustainable Clothing Brand Announces Updated Line of Durable Bomber Jackets and Outerwear for Men. Reversible, water-resistant and made from 100% recycled materials, the versatile reversible Skyline bomber jacket is a modern, weather-resistant outerwear. The range of winter clothing includes down jackets and parkas. Montreal, Canada, 01 December 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The latest update from Frank And Oaks brings customers a reversible, water-resistant quilted jacket that exclusively uses sustainable recycled polyester fabrics for durability and versatility in the over the seasons. More details can be found at https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/the-skyline-reversible-bomber-in-black-1410207-002? The latest take on the reversible Skyline bomber jacket from Frank And Oak is both stylish and practical, with a smooth outer shell on one side and diamond pattern quilting on the other. The brand’s Smart-Layer family of clothing was first introduced in 2019 and includes a range of modular layers designed to adapt to all weather conditions. Thanks to a clever press stud system, each piece can be layered on top of others in the collection or worn individually. As a base layer, the Skyline Jacket is comfortable as a first line of defense on cooler days, and also water resistant. It can be tied under a top layer for extra warmth and protection from the elements. Made from recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles, the jacket’s dense fabric is water repellent on both reversible sides and insulated with feather-free and cruelty-free Thermore Ecodown padding, which is also made from 100% recycled fibers. This innovative insulation is designed to provide all the warmth of natural down, but is less bulky and offers better protection in extreme conditions and at temperatures as low as -10C even when wet. As previously announced, the Reversible Skyline Bomber was designed with style as much as function in mind, and looks just as good when worn back and forth. With two front welt pockets and a large patch pocket on its quilted side, and lower seam pockets on its smooth side, there is no shortage of places for users to store their devices safely. The jacket is finished with a smooth, shiny waxed coating and features a NATULON recycled polyester zipper, ribbed cuffs and collar for extra warmth. Fully machine washable, the jacket is available in black and sizes range from XS to XL. The story continues With the latest announcement, Frank And Oak continues to invest in providing smart, sustainable and eco-friendly clothing for all weathers and all environments. Interested parties can find out more about the Frank And OAks sustainable men’s outerwear collection by visiting https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/men-outerwear Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com CONTACT: Name: Anne Gael Plante Email: [email protected] Organization: Frank And Oak Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montral, QC H2T 1A8, Canada

