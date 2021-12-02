Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and North attend Louis Vuitton show in Miami – WWD

The Westes made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in Miami.
On Tuesday, during Virgil Abloh’s Spring 2022 menswear show with French fashion house Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and their eight-year-old daughter North West attended the show. Each of them wore black and matching sunglasses.
Kardashian West and West have made a few public appearances together in the past year since the former filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” and agreeing to joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
It is also the former couple’s first appearance together since Kardashian West reportedly began dating “Saturday Night Live” comedian and star Pete Davidson.
Louis Vuitton announced that the spring 2022 fashion show “will pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius”. Abloh, who was also the CEO of his own successful luxury brand, Off-White, died Sunday at the age of 41 after a long private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Abloh’s last show with Louis Vuitton will be in January.
The guest list of Abloh’s many famous friends also included Rihanna, A $ AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Tahar Rahim, Venus Williams, Joe Jonas, Ricky Martin, Jeremy Pope, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls and Jesse Williams, among others. Ivanka Trump was even spotted walking towards her seat.
On Monday, Kardashian West wrote a touching tribute to Abloh on her Instagram account. “It’s just hard to see why. I find it hard to understand why so many pure souls were taken away so early, “she wrote.” Virgil – you’ve always been so gentle and kind and calm. You kind of took time to everybody.
West is also a close friend of Abloh. The two met while the fashion designer was still at the start of his career.
He met West’s musical director John Monopoly and his cousin Don C, both of whom were looking for designers to work with West in the future. Abloh told NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago in 2020 that he skipped final college thesis presentations to meet West during an autograph signing. In 2007, West hired Abloh and they briefly worked together on West’s first fashion project, Pastelle.
From there, he interned at Fendi with West in 2009 and then attended Paris Fashion Week, an experience that was immortalized in the Tommy Ton street photo of Abloh pictured with West, Don C, Taz Arnold, Fonzworth Bentley and Chris Julian. . He was officially named West’s Creative Director.
While West was the face of the convergence of haute couture, hip-hop and art, Abloh was the maestro, bringing great ideas and visions to life – like the mountain scene for the ‘Yeezus’ tour of West in 2013 notably in New York, through his collective Been Trill DJ with designers Heron Preston, Matthew Williams, Justin Saunders of JJJJound and footballer Florencia Galarza.
