Junior Eurovision 2021: No audience for dress rehearsal amid growing Covid concerns





Health officials in France are on high alert after the country confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the Paris region on December 2. Naturally, the ever-changing situation regarding the pandemic is forcing the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest for Junior to rethink what they need to do to keep everyone safe. Today, a few weeks before the start of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Paris, the EBU and France Télévisions are imposing new measures to limit the risk of the Covid spreading inside the La Seine Musicale room. The dress rehearsal performance, which is traditionally open to ticket holders, will now be without an audience. Many European countries are stranded again and face the new Omicron variant. The same is true here in France, where health authorities are currently fighting the start of a fifth wave of the epidemic. New health and safety measures were recently announced by the French government. These include requiring a negative PCR test within 24 hours for all travelers arriving from outside the European Union. A Covid pass is also required so that everyone and everyone has access to all enclosed spaces, and to the terraces of bars and restaurants. The validity of the tests has been reduced to 24 hours. Naturally, and following the confirmation of the new variant in the capital region, the organization of the Junior Eurovision is taking action. Only the Eurovision Junior Grand Final on December 19 will have an audience. And this audience will have to follow the broader security measures in force across France: namely, mask wearing and social distancing. People who purchased tickets for the dress rehearsal on December 18 can request a refund. The EBU has issued an official statement on the situation. “In response to the exceptional health situation in Europe at the moment, and to ensure the presence on stage of each of our 19 artists, France Télévisions has decided to admit only one audience to the Live Show of the Eurovision Song Contest. Sunday, December 19. . “ “Those who have booked tickets for the dress rehearsal on Saturday December 18 should contact La Seine Musicale directly. They can receive a full refund or transfer their tickets for the Sunday December 19 Live Show. “ “Tickets are still available for the live broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest Junior via La Seine Musicale website where the health and safety measures for attending the show can also be found. Health and safety measures within the Eurovision Junior site. During the previous official press conference, France Télévisions explained the health and safety measures that will be applied to artists, delegations and all those present at the event. These measures include the establishment of a “sanitary bubble” for artists and their delegations, who are asked to leave their hotel only if necessary, as well as a PCR test every 48 hours for all people frequenting the Seine. Musical before the show. People who test positive will be isolated and receive treatment from Paris hospitals. There are, of course, other significant issues besides Covid. France Télévisions recognizes that large-scale events can be the target of terrorism and has introduced a strict protocol for all who access the show. Behind the scenes, the producers work in close collaboration with the national police and the gendarmerie, who will be mobilized to secure the place and other key places throughout the event.

