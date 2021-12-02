Climate threats facing fashion’s favorite natural fibers





It’s not just cotton at risk. Silk production is also threatened in the tropics, where high temperatures will make it difficult for caterpillars to build their cocoons. The impact on the silk industry could threaten the livelihoods of more than 2 million people. The quality and quantity of cashmere are also declining, affected by unstable temperatures and reduced water supplies as well as overgrazing which impacts the growth of goat winter coats in Mongolia. On November 17, Google announced the launch of Global Fiber Impact Explorer, a tool built on Google Earth and Google Cloud to identify and assess the environmental risks of 20 different fibers due to factors such as air pollution, biodiversity , greenhouse gases, forestry and water. use. The tool is part of Google’s ongoing partnership with WWF to create a platform that tracks sustainable raw materials and specifically examines the link between climate change and raw materials used in retail. Stella McCartney is the first brand to test the tool, and others have shown interest, according to Google. Scientists’ warnings are stern. The fashion industry needs to understand that this is what we expect for other crop failures of all kinds, said Jennifer Francis, acting deputy director of the Woodwell Climate Resource Center and senior scientist. It is highly likely that the cultures used for the tissues will become even more expensive or simply unavailable. Fashion seeks solutions In 2015, the luxury giant Kering warned that the quality and availability of raw materials were already impacted by the climate crisis. Much has changed from five years ago, when we were only just beginning to realize the potential risks, says Helen Crowley, head of sustainable sourcing and nature initiatives at Kering. The sector is now looking for climate solutions. One solution is to diversify the offering across geographies to ensure that if the weather conditions falter in one region, fashion companies can turn to another. Another Tomorrow, for example, is expanding its supplier base to reduce the risk of shortages in the future. However, the diversification of the offer has drawbacks, in particular the difficulty for companies to verify the working conditions of their suppliers. We believe in traceable sourcing for good working conditions, says CEO Barboni Hallik.

