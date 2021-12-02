Behind the scenes of “Annie Live!” General repetition

For members of the public registering for the last dress rehearsal of “Annie Live!” NBC’s Dec. 1, there was an additional stop along with the usual safety glove. Between the airport-style metal detectors and the sequestration of the YONDR phone, everyone was required to show ID and proof of vaccination and were given a color-coordinated mask to wear throughout the show.

Producing a live musical for television is always an extremely complex undertaking, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has added another layer of complexity. Whenever the army of black-clad crew members took to the stage during the rehearsal commercials, their masks were a constant reminder of the safety procedures all of the cast and crew had adhered to during the rehearsal. many weeks that the live event was in production.

“We follow all of these protocols and are very, very careful,” said Robert Greenblatt, the former NBC executive who produces “Annie Live!” “During rehearsals, the actors sing, dance, blow and wear masks all day. “

Speaking in an interview days before the rehearsal, he added with regret: “When we hosted this show on NBC nine months ago, we thought COVID would be so far in the rearview mirror.”

If anyone has any idea of ​​the complexity of live television musicals, it’s Greenblatt, the former president of NBC Entertainment who started the network’s live music tradition with “The Sound of Music” in 2013. Now , he co-produced “Annie Live!” with Neil Meron, who along with his late partner Craig Zadan brought a series of live musicals to NBC from Greenblatt including “Sound of Music”, “Peter Pan” (2014), “The Wiz” (2015) , “Hairspray” (2016) and, more recently, “Jesus Christ Superstar” (2018).

For “Annie Live! The pandemic was another variable that producers had to prepare for. After all, it’s no longer just an injury (like the broken foot an actor suffered in Fox’s “Rent Live” in 2019) that could disrupt matters; a breakthrough infection could also throw a wrench in the works.

“This is a live broadcast. We can’t shut down and delay, ”Greenblatt said. “If anyone gets it, they’re off the show.”

But he and Meron were also Broadway producers, so the concept of an understudy is no stranger to them. “We’ve had liners from ‘The Sound of Music’,” Meron said. “It’s part of the DNA of what we’ve done for this network. They are still there, and they are learning their lines and are ready to continue, God forbid.

The pandemic had already caused a cast change when Jane Krakowski, set to play Lily St. Regis, tested positive in the weeks leading up to the rehearsal. Megan Hilty (“Smash”) appeared alongside Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess and Celina Smith as Annie.

Preparations for “Annie Live! , Broadcast live from Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, Long Island, have been ongoing since August, with cast members in rehearsal for more than a month before the air date. Scherzinger, the singer-dancer-actor who is also a judge on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” described six weeks of long rehearsals bolstered by regular training and physical therapy for a hamstring tear.

“I’m telling you what, these live TV musicals are no joke!” She said in an interview a few days before the dress rehearsal. Unlike a musical like “Cats”, in which Scherzinger appeared in the West End, there are no preview performances to help resolve issues before opening night. “You get a hit and you’ve invited the whole country to your opening night,” she said.

However, the dress rehearsal was filmed, just in case.

None of the live-action musicals, on NBC or any other network, have matched the ratings or viewership of the show that started the trend. After “The Sound of Music” attracted 18.5 million viewers in 2013, “The Wiz” (2015) attracted 11.5 million viewers while “Peter Pan” (2014), “Hairspray” (2016) and “Jesus Christ Superstar” (2018) reaches between 9 million and 10 million each. (Fox’s most-watched live musical, “Grease,” reached 12.2 million in 2016.)

That’s still enough to turn the heads of executives looking to bring audiences back to television broadcasting with event programming. “After a few years without a live musical, I wasn’t sure what the reception would be, but when we did this family show in town, and all four networks said they’d like to do that,” Greenblatt said.

In addition to viewers, the “Annie Live! the actors perform in front of an audience of around 350 people, seated along one curved side of the production’s large circular playing area. The production’s 360-degree shoot means that sometimes live crowds have views obstructed by set pieces or camera equipment.

Instead, however, they glimpse moments viewers will never see. During the dress rehearsal, the live audience saw the wink and punch shared by Scherzinger and Smith ahead of one of their entries and saw Henson laughing realizing that she had prepared her next one. scene in the wrong place and had to rush home at the last minute. Broadway fans might also take note of Bill Berloni, Broadway’s go-to man for stage dogs, accompanying the puppy who plays Sandy between stages, or catch a glimpse of Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo rushing to the doorstep. scene from time to time.

During the commercials, Connick couldn’t get enough of joking around with the audience. After a song with Smith, he turned to the crowd and explained, “I just said, ‘Celina, I got emotional. I almost cried during this song. She said, “I almost sneezed.”

Amid the usual controlled chaos inherent in live musical theater and television production, the dress rehearsal went off without major incident. But while we wait for the big night, there are still things that make employees nervous.

For Greenblatt, it’s the technological elements. “There are a lot of complicated set changes that no one at home will notice, as a lot of them will take place during commercial breaks,” he said. “It’s a lot of major choreography going on there. It gives me a bit of a break.

Meron, meanwhile, crosses his fingers for a moment that comes at the start of the show: Smith’s interpretation of the musical’s hymn, “Tomorrow.” “This is the iconic moment on the show and if Celina brings it through as we know you can kind of wipe the sweat off your brow,” he said.

The bite for Scherzinger lives up to a Broadway legend with his character’s big dance number, “We Got Annie.” This song from the 1982 film version, originally sung and danced by late stage legend Ann Reinking (“Chicago”), has never been part of any other “Annie” adaptation for the screen.

“Growing up, Ann Reinking was one of my inspirations, and she’s the only other person to ever do ‘We Got Annie’,” Scherzinger said. “I want to make her proud and pay tribute to her in the right way. I want to be up to the occasion.

During the dress rehearsal, live audiences caught sight of Scherzinger just before the cameras started rolling and she and her fellow cast members set off on the showstopper. It went off without a hitch.

“Annie live! Airs Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.