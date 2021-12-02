New names on the streets: Gymshark & ​​The Fashion Bible to open brick and mortar stores – Industry





A growing number of pureplay brands and retailers are making the transition from the digital to the physical world with the goal of reaching new customers and increasing brand awareness. Gymshark is slated to open its first brick-and-mortar store on Regent Street in the summer of 2022. The 18,000-square-foot store will feature workout spaces, fitness classes and “community hangouts” to alongside clothing and fitness accessories which are its staples. Gymshark founder, Ben Francis, said in a Blog: “It’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be experiential, and we want to bring so much of that vibe and the Gymshark community to this place.” Launched online almost a decade ago in 2012, pureplay fitness hopes that this “experiential space” will bring its “IRL” community together. Online fashion brand The Fashion Bible is also set to open its first physical store in Sunderland. The retailer first emerged on Main Street when it launched into four Topshop stores in Arndale Center, Manchester, Eldon Square in Newcastle and The Bridges. However, those stores have since closed along with the larger Topshop chain. Owner and founder of Fashion BibleLisa Fox says, “Because it went so well in these stores, it gave us the confidence to go it alone and open our own stores. “It’s very exciting for us and we can’t wait for the people of the North East to see what we have to offer.” The latest moves from online shopping to Main Street and malls come as a growing number of online brands move to Main Street. Retail giant Amazon has opened its first 4-star Amazon store in the UK at Bluewater, while Crep Collection Club and Vanilla also opened stores for the first time in Land Securities malls. Earlier this year, PwC research suggested that 8,700 chain stores closed in the first six months of this year, as shoppers started doing more of their shopping online during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that blockages seem to be a thing of the past, online retailers who seemed to challenge these retailers are exploring the benefits of multi-channel shopping for themselves.

