Junior League Little Black Dress Initiative Helps Solve Big Problem in Quad Cities

Jackie Celske not only started a new job on Monday, but the old one Junior League of Cities Quad president has launched a new marketing campaign to address women’s mental health.

A public relations “arsonist” with MindFire Communications based in LeClaire, Celske wears the same black dress every day for five days (washing it every night), with a button that says “Ask me about my dress.” This is part of the Junior League’s second annual Little Black Dress (LBDI) initiative – to do more to normalize discussions about mental health, increase access to essential services in Quad Cities, and foster more intentional awareness. the impact of gender bias on mental health. processing.

About half of the 30 active Junior League members participate in LBDI, to raise $ 1,750 for the French Vera Foundation and its Endowment Fund for Women’s Mental Health, to help provide long-term mental health services to women in the Quebec region.

Jackie Celske is the former board chair of the Junior League of the Quad Cities, where she has volunteered for the past five years (photo by Jonathan Turner).

We have women in the Junior League who work remotely and choose to put on the outfit every day, Celske said on Wednesday. We all take a photo every day, and that’s the responsibility. We all change our profile picture to have a picture with the Ask Me About My Dress button. I promise you, it sparks a lot of conversation.

That’s the whole point, to really normalize the conversation about mental health, she said, noting that every member posts the same campaign information on social media with a new photo every day.

The Junior League has been a partner of Vera French for about a year. The fundraising goal was given to the Junior League by the mental health center, to help them fill their gaps, Celske said.

As a woman, most people assume you have a little black dress in your closet, so the concept was not to recreate the wheel, but to grab something that we all have in common, Celske said. It doesn’t have to be a dress; it has evolved over the years. It’s more of what you feel comfortable in. Let’s all wear the same color and wear it regularly for five days to grab people’s attention, start those conversations and raise awareness.

A member wears a black T-shirt that reads: The future is female, she said. We all made our own, the same way we do social media posts. Have a consistent message every day, but we’re putting our own spin on it.

The Junior League of the Quad Cities is part of a global organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing women’s potential and improving communities through effective action and the leadership of trained volunteers.

Little Black Dress started in London

The Little Black Dress effort was founded by the Junior League in London in 2014, as a social media campaign to raise awareness of issues affecting women in poverty. Each junior league in the world (there are around 275 chapters) chooses its own problem to solve.

The Little Black Dress Initiative was launched in London by the Junior League in 2014.

It started in 2020 in the Quad Cities and raised $ 1,700 for the QC Haven of Hope (exceeding a goal of $ 1,200), as part of the Junior League’s strategic plan to focus on women’s health, including physical, mental, social and financial health, Celske said.

Last year, funds were used to cover transportation costs for women served by the shelter to mental health appointments, such as bus passes and Uber gift cards.

She has been in the Junior League for about five years and was president of the local last year. During the pandemic, the Junior League hasn’t slowed down, as much of their work can be done online and from anywhere, Celske said.

Last year, when many people were struggling financially, the fact that the Junior League exceeded its fundraising target was really empowering and encouraging for us, and that’s what motivated us to start over this year. and find a new partner, ”she said.

Her new role MindFire worked perfectly with the new LBDI campaign.

I think for me getting into a PR role was cool to prove that I can run a cause marketing campaign; I can do these things, Celske said.

Women face increased mental health risks

Just identifying yourself as a woman in society increases your risk for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and this impacts how therapists treat you, she said. There is a great deal of research on unconscious gender bias in the treatment of mental health.

We can really show the need for the mental health endowment that Vera French has, Celske said.

The goal is to become more aware of prejudices and to ensure that everyone is treated equally and has access to appropriate care, she said. Over the past couple of years, what we’ve seen is that more women are in dual roles where they work and serve in custodial roles. With the pandemic, it all magnified. There are now a disproportionate number of women who are more limited in the time they have, the financial resources they have.

The pandemic alone has had a huge impact on everyone’s mental health, Celske said, noting that United Way Quad Cities found that a majority of Quad Citizens ranked mental health as their main concern during COVID. It’s huge, she said.

Denise Beenk is Director of Operations for Vera French Foundation.

The pandemic has really put emphasis on those roles that women are often called upon to be caregivers, sisters, mothers, wives. It’s been very difficult, with homeschooled kids, with elderly parents, really hoping to increase these roles that are already stressful, ”Denise Beenk, COO of Vera French, told Local 4s Loving recently. Living Local.

So we’ve seen an increase in anxiety and depression, which women are already more prone to in normal times, and the pandemic has really exacerbated some of those stresses, ”she said.

For Vera French, they are just trying to grow the fund (invested with the Quad Cities Community Foundation), to always have resources dedicated to researching women’s mental health needs, monitoring their development and offering financial assistance if necessary, Celske said. This can include virtual and in-person treatment, or support groups.

Left the strategy to the Vera French Foundation, she said. We believe the Junior League is a women’s health organization, and if we were trying to train community leaders, we believe we have a responsibility to advocate for the needs of women here.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), female sex is a significant predictor of the prescription of psychotropic drugs. Vera French believes in treating the whole person, according to their founder, Dr Vera French, which makes the treatments they receive extremely valuable for those in need.

Unipolar depression, which is expected to be the second leading cause of disability in the world by 2020, is twice as common in women, ”according to the WHO. The Women’s Health Endowment Fund through Vera French aims to create and develop a permanent and reliable source of spendable interest to help fund women’s mental health initiatives in perpetuity.

Denise Beenk of Vera French and Junior League President Kirby Marcure recently spoke with Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw on WHBF’s Loving Living Local.

In 1982, the Scott County Community Mental Health Center was renamed in honor of the agency’s executive director from 1968 to 1980, Dr. Vera (French) Bates.

Under her mandate, she mobilized the Quebec community to build a state-of-the-art community mental health center at 1441 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport. This establishment opened its doors in 1971 and has just celebrated in 2021 its 50th anniversary serving people in need in our community. Dr. French passed away in 2002, but her core values ​​and her belief in treating the whole person remain at the heart of the agency’s work.

Each year, the 200+ employees serve approximately 7,500 to 8,000 people. The vast majority of Vera French’s services are reimbursed by Iowa Medicaid. Their service area is primarily Scott County, and although 51% of Scott County’s population is female, over 58% of Vera Frenchs clients are women. They are representative of our community, with many clients living in poverty or poverty.

How to help the Junior League

Here’s how you can donate to the Little Black Dress Initiative:

Via PayPal to [email protected]

Checks can be made payable to Junior League of the Quad Cities, PO Box 1125, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Another project that the Junior League completed last year and will continue into next spring is a feminine hygiene campaign, Celske said. Last year, they helped collect feminine hygiene products for local high school students. The Junior League will partner with the YWCA this spring to serve its customers.

Each member does not have a personal fundraising goal for the LBDI, she said. Often times, with the power of social media, you don’t know who is reaching whom.

For more information visit Junior League Facebook page, or the Vera’s French site.