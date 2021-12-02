Obituary of Virgil Abloh | Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh stands high at the end of a famous image of the Kanye Wests creative team photographed in Paris during Menswear Fashion Week 2009. West had driven them there despite a lack of invitations, truly wanting their dapper exquisite consideration to be recognized by and in the fashion of luxury.

Marc Jacobs, then artistic director of Louis Vuitton, had just signed with West to collaborate on a line of sneakers, but he wanted more. The photo shows that the group is worthy of inclusion and is protesting their exclusion from the haute couture narrative; it raises questions about access control, who gets high-level access and exposure. Abloh’s style, however, is different from other dandies; he looks more like an enthusiastic teacher with red glasses, a blue Moncler waistcoat and yellow sneakers. Streetwear does not cover what Abloh wears should be described as living garment or reflective garment.

Less than a decade later, it was Abloh who became an insider of Paris as artistic director of Vuitton, the flagship of the luxury conglomerate LVMH. To the exasperation of the sewing authorities, he invited hundreds of students to his first parade in 2018. These children now had power, he explained, as they had long had in music; they could declare a mark, like a band, uncool, and remove it. Or they could, because they had Abloh’s own label, Off-White.

Virgil Abloh with Kanye West during New York Fashion Week 2013. Photograph: Amanda Schwab / Starpix / Rex / Shutterstock

Abloh, who died of cancer at the age of 41, had been such a style-conscious kid in the early days of the screen and online era, and he seized his possibilities as he went along. as they happened. When he was a student he delivered computer files so perfect for the t-shirts he designed to the screen printers at Custom Kings in Chicago that they offered him a job and contacts that introduced him to West , which was recruiting designer talents for its music production.

Abloh used the internet to research arts and fashions his upbringing hadn’t covered, making his laptop his home school and an ever-changing collage of references and possibilities. He builds White by communicating directly with potential customers using Instagram instead of magazine advertising. He has run this label and numerous collaborations (including Nike, with work for Serena Williams, and Ikea, with designs including a patterned rug like the receipt), via WhatsApp on his phones. And he respected his followers as the most knowledgeable and discerning fashion audience, convinced that his work inspired them to create for themselves when its prices proved beyond them.

Abloh’s parents, Nee and Eunice, emigrated from Accra, Ghana in the 1970s to Chicago, where Nee was a manager of a paint factory and Eunice a seamstress, she taught her son the basics of the sewing machine. They first lived in town, then in Rockford, where Virgil was born. His introduction to the power of fashion change came by listening to his parents’ vast and deep collection of records, jazz, soul, folk, everything’s good: he brought this sampling approach to life. pro DJ concerts.

He was a child of two cultures. His parents spoke their own language at home and he had traveled to Ghana, realizing how different his chances in life were from those of his family. But he also pursued the graffiti of African American culture, skateboarding, hip-hop, rap with his custom fashions and reworked mainstream clothing. T-shirts have always been his passion and he has amassed 5,000 of them.

His parents viewed engineering as a reliable prospect, and after Boylan Catholic High School, Abloh received his BSc in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MA in Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. While he harnessed the skills and tools to create things that were available on the Course Creator, not the Designer, was his favorite way to describe himself, he attributed his true education to his first meeting on campus. with an art library.

An Abloh creation for Off-White at Paris fashion week in February 2020. Photograph: Reuters / Alay

His heroes became artist Marcel Duchamp, who recontextualized objects, and gave other creators permission to claim a ready-made thing like theirs by only modifying it a few percent (Abloh didn’t care. accusations of appropriation, with a blank page each time); architect Rem Koolhaas, whose stores for Prada connected buildings and clothing; and Jacobs at Vuitton, notably for his invitations to surprising guest artists, such as West in 2009.

That year, Abloh had gone from a job at an architectural firm to being a full-time consultant, strategist and idea broker for West. Together they went to Rome, to earn $ 500 a month for six months as interns for Fendi, and to London to consult Louise Wilson, the sage of Central Saint Martins, who dissuaded them from studying fashion formally, as they already knew more about his practice and the industry than most college students.

In 2010, West appointed Abloh Creative Director of his mysterious new set of Donda companies; Abloh designed the West-Jay Z album cover look at the throne in 2011, provided tour ideas and organized costumes.

Virgil Abloh at this year’s Met Gala Ball in September. Photograph: Justin Lane / EPA

Abloh’s first clothing company, Pyrex Vision, in 2012 was intended to dress up an art project. His greatest success was the screen printing of surplus Ralph Lauren flannel shirts with the Pyrex logo, which increased their price from $ 40 to $ 550. This encouraged Abloh to start Off-White in 2013, with a headquarters in Milan, a store in Hong Kong, and eye-catching imagery collections showcased in Paris. Abloh was sure his audience deserved the same high level of industry attention as the establishment’s fashion, and in 2015 he competed and was a finalist for the LVMH New Designer Award.

In 2018, Vuitton went beyond copying the street ease that Abloh introduced into menswear and gifted him with Jacobs’ former artistic direction; in 2020, LVMH also granted Off-White significant financial support. Her unceasing curiosity and fluidity in the different disciplines promised not to run out of ideas; Figures of speech, the exhibition that the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago presented to their local boy made a good impression in 2019, flocked with them.

Although he had traveled for 320 days in some years, his home and heart remained in Chicago, where in 2009 he married his high school girlfriend, Shannon Sundberg. He kept a diagnosis of the rare cancer, angiosarcoma of the heart, a secret for two years and worked with enthusiasm for it.

Shannon, their children, Lowe and Gray, as well as her parents and a sister, Edwina, survive her.