Fashion
Love capsule: men don’t marry the women they love, and I learned it the hard way
I was in love with a man, who used me to find one but professed his undying love to me, in the most romantic way of all. Such betrayal is often very difficult to notice, especially in the early days when all a man wants is to love and make love to his wife. Back in the days when I was rocking my single life, I ran into my ex who showed me another dimension of the world where relationships, life, career, and time alone can coexist peacefully. We laughed, cheered, told jokes, got ourselves romantic things that screamed our love for each other; our love was beautiful. He made me believe in marriage and fate;
wait for the right time, and you will meet the one. I did, and I felt relieved that perhaps the sacred bonds of Indian marriage were the last stop where we could both profess our undying love to each other.
But that’s when he suddenly blurted out that he wouldn’t be able to continue the relationship any further. I was stunned and he added that his parents would never accept a woman from another community. It didn’t occur to me that her parents would strongly oppose the relationship. But he revealed he didn’t want his parents to know he was in a relationship. He just knows the two of us wouldn’t be working together.
Was he using me just for his convenience? Was I in love with a man who wouldn’t even defend me? All of these questions crippled my emotions. With my respect hurt, I turned away from the man I loved and moved to another city to look for another job, where I could make a new start in life. His actions never left my mind, and therefore, I couldn’t even trust another man not to break my heart.
Months and years have passed, when one day I stumbled upon my ex’s profile on Instagram. He was married. He looked happy in his wedding photos and the bride had a lovely cheery tint in his eyes. They seemed to be the perfect match. I had moved on, but the memory made me sad. I checked the woman’s profile. She was Punjabi while my ex was Maharashtrian. He told me that his parents would never let him marry someone from another community. What blasphemy!
This begged the question, why didn’t he choose me? It was then that the realization hit me hard. He didn’t want to marry me. He didn’t want to get married so soon, at a time when I wanted to. He had life ahead of him. He wanted to live it, have fun, savor the adventurous moments in life, which he couldn’t do with me. And just when he thought he was getting old, the urge to marry someone made him settle for the woman he found nearby. He married the right woman for him. She looked simple, grateful and traditional, which I was not. He married someone who would use his ways more than themselves.
My ex loved me, but not enough to consider me a potential wife. He settled for someone when the agony of being single hit him hard. He got married out of convenience. He did not marry the one he loved. But if only this little realization had come before me, I wouldn’t have let it break my heart before it broke mine.
Also read: What makes your voice sexy for others?
Read also: What do your teeth say about your personality
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/relationships/love-sex/love-capsule-men-dont-marry-the-women-they-love-and-i-learned-it-the-hard-way/articleshow/88031087.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]