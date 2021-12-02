Love capsule: men don’t marry the women they love, and I learned it the hard way

Funny how men can claim to love you fiercely for a moment and abandon you in the blink of an eye. All these false promises, these lies are enough to make you pale in fantasies of a better future with your soul mate, but who can imagine that men cannot bring themselves to be with the woman they have longed for?

I was in love with a man, who used me to find one but professed his undying love to me, in the most romantic way of all. Such betrayal is often very difficult to notice, especially in the early days when all a man wants is to love and make love to his wife. Back in the days when I was rocking my single life, I ran into my ex who showed me another dimension of the world where relationships, life, career, and time alone can coexist peacefully. We laughed, cheered, told jokes, got ourselves romantic things that screamed our love for each other; our love was beautiful. He made me believe in marriage and fate;

wait for the right time, and you will meet the one. I did, and I felt relieved that perhaps the sacred bonds of Indian marriage were the last stop where we could both profess our undying love to each other.

But that’s when he suddenly blurted out that he wouldn’t be able to continue the relationship any further. I was stunned and he added that his parents would never accept a woman from another community. It didn’t occur to me that her parents would strongly oppose the relationship. But he revealed he didn’t want his parents to know he was in a relationship. He just knows the two of us wouldn’t be working together.



Was he using me just for his convenience? Was I in love with a man who wouldn’t even defend me? All of these questions crippled my emotions. With my respect hurt, I turned away from the man I loved and moved to another city to look for another job, where I could make a new start in life. His actions never left my mind, and therefore, I couldn’t even trust another man not to break my heart.

Months and years have passed, when one day I stumbled upon my ex’s profile on Instagram. He was married. He looked happy in his wedding photos and the bride had a lovely cheery tint in his eyes. They seemed to be the perfect match. I had moved on, but the memory made me sad. I checked the woman’s profile. She was Punjabi while my ex was Maharashtrian. He told me that his parents would never let him marry someone from another community. What blasphemy!



This begged the question, why didn’t he choose me? It was then that the realization hit me hard. He didn’t want to marry me. He didn’t want to get married so soon, at a time when I wanted to. He had life ahead of him. He wanted to live it, have fun, savor the adventurous moments in life, which he couldn’t do with me. And just when he thought he was getting old, the urge to marry someone made him settle for the woman he found nearby. He married the right woman for him. She looked simple, grateful and traditional, which I was not. He married someone who would use his ways more than themselves.

My ex loved me, but not enough to consider me a potential wife. He settled for someone when the agony of being single hit him hard. He got married out of convenience. He did not marry the one he loved. But if only this little realization had come before me, I wouldn’t have let it break my heart before it broke mine.

