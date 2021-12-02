In Detroit, homosexuals, of course, are leading the way for eco-fashion

Close your eyes for a second and imagine a world that cares about sustainability. There you can wander aimlessly down a clothing aisle and see where and how material goods are produced. You can even wear a jacket knowing that its creation has not depleted the environment or a person of its natural resources. Sounds good, right? What a place to be.

Although it may seem far-fetched, ethical and sustainable fashion is possible. This is currently happening at least in the LGBTQ + community. And, yes, of course, leading the way because our community has always been at the forefront of new trends.

In an effort to support sustainability, we rely on thrift stores, clothing exchanges and sometimes closets in our support group to find clothes that match our expressions of identity. For the LGBTQ + community, the sustainability trend serves a dual purpose: to contribute to the causes of sustainability and to source affordable. It is a must see for many in the community.

According to a 2021 report by the Poverty Research Institute, people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) have higher poverty rates than heterosexual cisgender (cis), around 22% to 16% respectively.

For many in our community, staying on a budget and finding sustainable lifestyles is essential. Thus, clothing or materials with a short shelf life are not always viable options for our pockets. Simply put: Sustainability within the LGBTQ + community was established out of necessity.

As co-founders of recycled, environmentally friendly Ferndale Store Not Sorry GoodsGay men Dy-min Johnson and Jess Minnick know this reality all too well. Their brand focuses on environmentally friendly production. The duo launched their brand after meeting in 2016 during a kickboxing class and bonding around their mutual interests in style and design.

Initially, Johnson and Minnick took a cut and sew approach that relied on a local manufacturer to cut and sew all products. Unfortunately, they started to notice a trend among their customers: They loved the designs, but they weren’t exactly crazy about the high prices of a cut-and-sewn, Minnick explains.

As a result, they switched to an economical alternative. Instead of outsourcing, they turned to savings, a natural change for both owners.

Johnson, who is black, and Minnick, a Cuban American, said their cultures guide their approach to sustainability. Minnick says ecological life has always been around them. Their families moved from Cuba to America was the driving force. When the family moved, it became customary to share resources with the Cuban community as a whole.

Johnson, from Detroit, reports to Minnick. It too has relied on sustainable options. However, savings and reuse within the black community perpetuated a negative stereotype. Coming from a black family and black culture, we always did these things, Johnson says. But they were seen as a ghetto, or just not common, or just something the poor did.

The negative connotations haven’t stopped Johnson from saving money. She made a profession out of it.

Business partners took their customers’ feedback and their heritage into account and forged ahead in the sustainable market, learning as much as they could. Minnick says their research has revealed the fashion industry’s contribution to global pollution. They said the results were enough for them to fully pivot.

Pollution in the fashion industry is a problem, but it is often easily overlooked. The main reason for the lack of worry is that you cannot see emissions from clothing like you can from a car or an airplane. But, sadly, the ignorance associated with the industry’s direct response to its role in environmental issues makes matters worse.

In reality, Fashion production accounts for 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions, dries up water sources and pollutes rivers and streams, according to World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

But it’s not just production that is to blame for the devastating impact on the environment that fashion manufacturing can create. This is the process of elimination. The report further explains that 85% of all textiles go to landfill each year and that… a garbage truck full of clothes is burned or dumped every second in a landfill large enough to fill Sydney Harbor each year.

The WEF also refers to a study by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on the effects of industry on marine life. The WEF report found that 35% of all microplastics in very small pieces of plastic that never biodegrade in the ocean come from the bleaching of synthetic textiles like polyester.

Driven by grim statistics regarding the manufacture of mainstream clothing, Johnson and Minnick made the decision to step away from destructive processes. What’s better, besides reducing their own waste, they also decrease possible harmful practices by personalizing clothing in store.

At the back of their Woodward Avenue store is a production studio where they do all of their embroidery, screen printing and production work. As a patron, you can also have your clothes personalized: simply choose the color of the thread and the text, and you will have a tailor-made, recycled and ethical look.

As we grew, we changed our name from Not Sorry Apparel to Not Sorry Goods… because for us, sustainability isn’t just about eco-friendly products; it’s about doing good in your community and keeping dollars in your community, says Minnick.

Raffa Reuther, a non-binary, self-identifying dyke, is an interdisciplinary artist and designer who has a similar vision of sustainability. their brand, Rapha, uses locally sourced or hand-dyed fabrics to produce their gender-neutral clothing.

I mostly do canvas stuff and work with a small Chicago family, they explain. Otherwise I get stuff from Art and falls in Detroit. They have a fun fabric section, so if I’m working on a quilt or a commissioned piece, I go.

Reuther added that they are trying to reduce their carbon footprint by not purchasing products from foreign companies or corporate fabric stores like Jo-Ann Stores. This is all done with the aim of not contributing to the end of the world so quickly.

A scroll through Raffa’s Instagram feed or website shows some of their reused work and corrected clothing. Some pieces have been commissioned and tailored to fit their clients’ bodies, while Raffa has done others, but all of them highlight the idea of ​​a gender-neutral body.

Not Sorry Goods also takes gender identity into account. In their store you won’t find gendered sections because they don’t believe in gender role conformities and restrictions.We want people to feel comfortable shopping all the racks and carrying whatever they want, says Minnick.

While the fashion industry has a long way to go when it comes to sustainability, the efforts of Not Sorry Goods and Raffa are a step in the right direction. They not only take responsibility for their own waste, but they also speak out about local material sourcing and product reuse.

I would say the queer community and communities of color have always been about sustainability, Johnson adds. So, it’s nice to see this spreading more and more.