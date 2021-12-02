Express Reports Third Quarter Comparable Sales Increase of 46%





For the third quarter, Express, Inc. said, consolidated net sales increased 47% to $ 472 million, with consolidated comparable sales up 46%. The company said that compared to 2019, consolidated comparable sales increased by 3%. The Company’s comparable retail sales, which include both Express stores and e-commerce, were up 52% ​​from the third quarter of 2020. Comparable factory outlet sales were up 33% from third quarter 2020. Our strong third quarter results reflect the second consecutive quarter of profitable growth and positive comparable sales compared to 2019, and demonstrate the strength of our Expressway Forward strategy, said Tim Baxter, CEO of the company. Express reports strong Q3 Gross margin for the quarter was 33.2 percent of net sales, compared to 4.3 percent in the third quarter of last year, an increase of about 2,890 basis points. Compared to 2019, the gross margin increased by 500 basis points. The company added that net income was $ 13.1 million or 19 cents per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $ 11.6 million or 17 cents per diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $ 90.3 million, or a loss of $ 1.39 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, the net loss was $ 76.2 million or more. loss of $ 1.17 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA amounted to $ 31.9 million compared to negative EBITDA of $ 92.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA amounted to $ 14.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Express Outlook Updates The company expects comparable sales to increase by a few digits in the fourth quarter compared to 2019. The gross margin rate will be about 100 basis points higher in the fourth quarter, including around $ 15 million in expenses. related to mitigating supply chain challenges. Express said the company is well positioned to meet its long-term goals, including $ 1 billion in e-commerce demand and more than $ 100 million in operating profit by 2024.

