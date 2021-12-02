Tenun Fashion Week to Showcase the Collections of 35 Southeast Asian Weavers at Fashion Show





Fashion enthusiasts with a strong penchant for tradition can look up Tenun Fashion Week on December 3, which comes to life as a parade after a successful virtual run from October 15 to 17. Even though the event will be held in Sarawak only at Borneo Convention Center Kuching, fans of weaving and crafts can still watch it via a live stream on Youtube and Facebook at 7:30 p.m. Organized by the Association for the Promotion and Development of ASEAN Handicrafts (AHPADA) and Tanoti, the fashion show will highlight 35 weaving communities from Malaysia and the region such as Indonesia, Cambodia , Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. The collections will mainly include pieces produced on looms as well as techniques passed down from generation to generation. Look for pua kumbu pieces that are lovingly crafted by the Iban community of Rumah Gare, or look for the traditional back strap weave from The Weaving Sisters, based in Laos. Those looking to complement their collection of Indonesian textiles should not miss out on offerings from TORAJAMELO, a community that seeks to end the cycle of poverty and violence suffered by indigenous women by creating a market for their traditional products. ASEAN weavers may not enjoy the same visibility as their overseas counterparts due to a lack of exposure. To raise awareness of these weavers and perpetuate their relevance in modern fashion, the Maybank Foundation, through its MaybankWomen Eco-Weavers program and the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, are supporting Tenun Fashion Week in their cause. to preserve local crafts. The first helps women weavers from marginalized communities by offering them training and capacity building workshops. “We also knew there were limited platforms for weaving communities in ASEAN to reach their desired markets, especially after a protracted pandemic. The Tenun Fashion Week pitch came at the right time, and all parties were happy that the project expressed many wishes “, explains Jacqueline Fong, director of Tanoti. “Sarawak has more than 40 sub-ethnic groups, each with their own ancestral skills and many with access to materials for crafts in their own surroundings. This makes Sarawak inherently very rich and highly purist in craft traditions. Handicraft producers typically do not have the capabilities or budgets to market and market their products beyond their usual buyer demographics, but we are slowly and surely getting noticed, indeed Sarawak is well positioned to differentiate itself. as the center of traditional handicrafts in Malaysia. In addition to the main show, other programs will also be on the program, in particular a musical performance performed using weaving instruments entitled Hymn of the weavers; reading stories and announcing the winners of the three awards: TENUN Best Collection Award, Lakumas Most Innovative Weavers Award and Peoples Choice Award. Possibility of online sale of collections here.

