The best cocktail dresses and outfits to wear for the holidays in December 2021





Cocktails are the perfect place to wear your fanciest clothes and toast. Here’s a modern take on how you can dress for a cocktail party, and yes, it involves a lot of glitter, highlights, and glitter. Cocktails are one of the funniest events of the whole wedding. This is the night when you can dress however you like, wear whatever you want, and no one will blink except to marvel at your beauty. There is no shortage of ways to dress. Jumpsuits, stylish blouses, pants, dresses, and skirts are just a few of the things you can wear. And even these have a variety of styles. No one can go wrong with a good fitted dress for a cocktail party. With a wide range of fashions, you can easily tailor any dress to your liking with the right shoes and accessories. Dresses can range from long, fitted dresses, dresses with embellishments and even those with ruffles. The most elaborate dresses are all ready to wear and perfectly accessorized. We’ve compiled a list of the most glamorous cocktail dresses you can wear this holiday season, so get ready to look fabulous and put together. Take inspiration from these dazzling cocktail dresses:



Midi dresses are a fashion statement that looks both stylish and comfortable. It’s the right length, neither too long nor too short. It is the perfect option to wear at a cocktail party. LULUS ‘take on the elegant sequin cross-back midi dress is a chic dress that will shine this holiday season. Accessorizing this with delicate jewelry and a mini handbag, you’ll be party-ready. The sequence and crisscross details on the back make this a trendy choice for cocktails.







Bodycon dresses have always been an all-time favorite for the holidays. The form-fitting dress style hugs your body in the right places, accentuating your features. Wearing this emerald green bodycon dress will not only make you look regal because of its color, but also because the dress has a velvet finish. These two factors make it the perfect dress for a cocktail party, perfectly suited to the spirit of the party.







Wrap dresses are another style that hugs the curves of the wearer in a flattering way. It cinches the waist, defines it and highlights the bust with its V-neckline. Forever New’s Evaliah little sequin wrap midi dress is of optimal length, with a slight slit and shiny sequin construction. Paired with a delicate necklace that falls perfectly between the plunging V-neckline, this sultry yet chic dress will have you shining all night long, drawing attention in all the right places.







Backless dresses go back a long way, gaining popularity in the 1950s after Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell sported the flattering neckline during a photoshoot at the time. It was first popularized in the 1950s, but is also all the rage for cocktails. The green halter neck sheath dress from IKI CHIC has fun ruffles and is in a gorgeous dark green color. The minimal but trendy dress paired with beautiful long earrings and heels will set you up for cocktails.







While the satin slip dress may seem simple to wear to a party, with the right accessories, it is one of the most comfortable and fashionable outfits you can wear. The Scorpius satin slip dress has a unique cowl neck, leaving you room for a necklace, but not deep enough to be in the way. The satin finish makes it all the more chic and ideal for a cocktail.







One shoulder or even off the shoulder dress is a kind of asymmetrical dress that stands out wherever you wear it. These types of dresses ditch the usual sleeves and take them up a notch with their ability to drop them over your shoulder. The Cover Story Asymmetric Sequin Dress is in a pretty shade of purple, with embellishments. The ruffle detail on the front gives the dress a punch factor, making it ideal for a cocktail party. Wear your favorite high heels and a matching handbag, and you’re ready to rock.







Strapless dresses and gowns are timeless and look exquisite and elegant, adapting to the event and the atmosphere. It beautifully highlights the collarbones and shoulders of the torso. La Femme Sequin Ruched Strapless Dress is a dazzling embellished sequin dress available in two colors and designed to flatter the body with gathers. The unique plunging neckline accentuates the neckline elegantly. Pair it with some trendy jewelry or a choker and a nice pair of heels, and you’ll be ready to dazzle the night away.







Blazers are formal wear, but they are making their way into the party scene as a dress. With brands and designers getting creative with styles, blazers can now also be worn for cocktails, and not just as a blanket! The Emblaze white sequin blazer dress has a sequined base, giving it a party air, fitted at the bust and with puffed sleeves. Who knew that a blazer could look that chic, that too like a dress? Pair it with trendy jewelry and black heels, and you’ll be ready to dance.







Maxi dresses are always a safe bet for all occasions. Whether you want to wear it for a brunch, house party or even a cocktail party, with its many styles, it adapts to any event. The gorgeous Zara sequined mesh maxi dress looks absolutely stunning with its deep scoop neckline at the back. This beautiful number won’t require a lot of accessories with jewelry, but a simple bag and heels will do a good job with the dress. The sequin is sure to make you shine throughout the cocktail party.







Skater dresses are usually tied up like an outfit you would wear for a casual event. Today, we know that it can be worn in the evening, depending on its accents and its material. The Tyra skater dress by Geisha Designs is a gorgeous piece made entirely of bling. Its detailed neckline and back make it a gorgeous and sophisticated choice for a cocktail party. The eye-catching nature of this dress makes a statement enough on its own that you don’t need to accessorize too much. So put on your best heels and “shine” your best moves at the party. Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock.







