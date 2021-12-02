The 21 best vegan fashion and beauty gifts under $ 100 to buy today

This holiday season, dazzling your friends and family with the best makeup and style gifts has never been easier. Whether it’s old-fashioned leather-less shoes that go with just about anything in your wardrobe or a set of bold lipsticks in classic holiday colors, we’ve made shopping this year a game. child. Plus, with this curated gift guide under $ 100, there’s no need to spend all your paycheck when playing Santa Claus for loved ones. Get ahead of your list without breaking the bank with these 21 affordable vegan gift ideas.

Beauty

1 Merit The Essentials Set

“Your skin, only better,” say the clean beauty gurus at Merit. And proof is in this gorgeous introductory set featuring universally flattering shades in three makeup staples: creamy blush, nourishing lip oil, and lengthening mascara.

$ 45

Get it here

2 Youth To The People The Youth Minimalist Set

Give a complete makeover with this three-step set from California-based Youth To The People. Any skincare enthusiast will appreciate the cult cleanser, moisturizer, and vitamin C serum. Plus, the set comes in refillable, recyclable packaging, so there’s no waste.

$ 46

Get it here

3 LUSH Snow Fairy Gift Set

Anyone could enjoy a little TLC this holiday season, and vegan beauty company LUSH knows exactly how to help. Returning with its famous chewing gum scent, the Snow Fairy collection includes bubble bar, colorful bath bomb, luxurious shower gel and soothing conditioner. And no packaging is needed because the set comes in a vibrating hat box.

$ 39.95

Get it here

4 MISS SWISS vegan makeup brush set

If there’s one thing most cosmetics enthusiasts consider essential, it’s a set of brushes. Treat this luxury golden makeup brush set from MISS SWISS with an assortment of 12 synthetic vegan brushes perfect for applying foundation, eye shadow and bronzer.

40 $

Get it here

5 Structural repair Maria Nila Holiday Box 2021

Swedish vegan hair care company Maria Nila is loved by celebrities and influencers for a reason. And thanks to this vacation pack, you can test it for yourself. Designed to rebuild and strengthen your hair, this set includes shampoo, conditioner, and heat spray.

$ 60

Get it here

6 Sun in a bottle Flé Soléy

This bewitching bottle is almost too pretty to use. Sister-owned Haitian brand Flé Soléy helps add luxury to your skincare routine with this toner infused with rose, rosemary and aloe vera with subtle hints of golden highlights.

$ 39

Get it here





7 Pacific Island Vanilla Pack

Take a break from the winter blues and escape with the shower set from vegan beauty pioneer Pacifica, featuring her best-selling Tahitian vanilla scent.

$ 58

Get it here

8 Anna Marti Cosmetics Posh Pink Bundle

Beauty industry veteran Anna Marti has launched her line of vegan lipsticks to meet the needs of those looking for high quality, cruelty-free products to create the perfect pout on the go. This warm rose-orange lip set comes with a long-lasting lip liner, velvety matte lipstick, high-shine gloss, and travel makeup bag.

$ 49.95

Get it here

9 Versed Skin anti-stress gift set

Holiday stress can take its toll on the skin. Luckily, vegan drugstore brand Versed knows that this trio of relaxing essentials will help. Massage the pressure points with his facial acupressure wand and use the clarifying serum and moisturizing gel-cream to calm the inflammation.

$ 20

Get it here

ten Scandinavian Protect Mini Hand Cream Set

After the past two years of constant hand washing and applying hand sanitizer, it’s safe to say our hands might need some extra attention. Scandinavian home and body care brand Skandinavisk offers five mini organic hand creams in an adorable gift set so moisturizing just steps away.

40 $

Get it here

11 Evereden Baby On The Way Gift Set

Need a gift for a mother-to-be? This Evereden set is perfect for the mom-to-be with her Soothing Tummy Mask, Golden Belly Serum and Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream. In addition, the gift set includes luxury newborn minis including nourishing baby face cream and soothing baby massage oil, all packaged in a lovely leather gift bag.

$ 98

Get it here

12 The Lip Bar Matte + Merry Holiday Box

Red lips only scream the holidays, which is exactly why Black-owned beauty brand The Lip Bar rounded up five of their best-selling matte liquid lipsticks to get you through every party. Christmas with a festive air.

40 $

Get it here

Fashion

13 Foundationals Easy-Does-It Tank (3-Pack)

You can never go wrong with an everyday tank. The heavy ribbed cotton tank top from sustainability-focused clothing brand Foundationals, based in Los Angeles, comes in a variety of colors, but this neutral ensemble in black, white, and sand is easy to dress up or dress up for any occasion.

$ 98

Get it here

14 Coconuts By Matisse Bambi Western Boots

The popular cowboy boot trend isn’t going to end anytime soon, but it’s hard to find a leatherless version. Luckily, Matisse created these embossed boots with synthetic leather and synthetic soles so you can have fun while maintaining your ethics. Pair it with a red mini dress for the ultimate on-trend holiday look.

$ 100

Get it here

15 The moon scarf appeared

Cooler temperatures call for warm accessories, and what better holiday gift than a luxuriously soft faux fur scarf? Vegan fashion label Apparis shows you how to keep warm while staying stylish with glamorous colors ranging from hot pink to emerald green.

$ 85

Get it here

16 NAOT leisure slippers

Are you looking for a useful Christmas stocking? This slipper from the vegan line of the shoe company NAOT is incredibly comfortable with its mattress foam insole and is even approved by podiatrists to support you while you relax around the house.

$ 59.95

Get it here

17 Sara Mood Pixie Shoulder Bag

Vegan and cruelty-free handbag company Pixie Mood is on a mission to create unique styles that are respectful of animals, humans and the environment. Its crossbody bag comes in six classic colourways and features a tortoise shell chain and versatile removable shoulder strap.

$ 78

Get it here

18 Vetta Capsule Convertible long-sleeve t-shirt

Have you ever heard of a capsule wardrobe? It’s a minimalist approach to reducing consumption while creating a variety of outfits using just a few key garments. Start with the Vetta Capsule collection of basics featuring a versatile, flexible tee that goes with just about anything.

$ 98

Get it here

19 SOKO Mezi mini hoop earrings

Women-led jewelry brand SOKO values ​​fair trade practices and works with small Kenyan artisans to connect them directly to the global market. These handcrafted gold-plated earrings feature a mini huggie style and are the perfect everyday hoop.

$ 88

Get it here

20 Poppy Lissiman card holder

To avoid unnecessary waste, Australian designer Poppy Lissiman started using fabric scraps from her vegan leather bags to create matching card holders. The result is a beautiful, functional wallet with four card slots adorned with its iconic gold logo.

$ 60

Get it here

21 Classic vegan shoes in Reebok leather

Reebok has proven its longevity with a resurgence of Fashionphiles around the world looking to rekindle old school vibes. For its vegan collection, the iconic shoe brand has drawn on its archives to bring back those 70s-inspired kicks created with fully vegan ingredients right down to the glues used.

$ 80

Get it here

For more vegan gift ideas, read:

Aruka Sanchir (@ruukes) is the Beauty and Style Editor at VegNews who is always on the lookout for new, exciting vegan products to try out.