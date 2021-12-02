Bank of America Names Charlotte Dress for Success, ourBRIDGE for KIDS, as Neighborhood Builders | Weekly South





CHARLOTTE Programs that help provide economic opportunities for women and support refugee and immigrant children will be able to expand, helping even more people with a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Dress for Success Charlotte and ourBRIDGE for KIDS were named Bank of America Neighborhood Builders 2021 Laureates for their work in Charlotte on these issues. We are committed to supporting nonprofits facing increasing demands and in need of additional resources as our community continues to grow, said Kieth Cockrell, President of Bank of America Charlotte. Dress for Success Charlotte and ourBridge for KIDS help women and families chart a course for economic stability and opportunity. We are proud to support these two organizations to increase their community impact. Each organization receives a grant of $ 200,000 over two years; comprehensive leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader on topics ranging from increasing financial sustainability, human capital management and strategic storytelling; joined a network of peer organizations across the United States; and have the ability to access capital to expand their impact. Dress for Success Charlotte empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing them with a support network, professional clothing and development tools to help women thrive at work and in life. Approximately 86% of clients who are referred to Dress for Success Charlotte are single and heads of household. Thanks to Bank of America, we will be able to reach even more women in our region and provide them with the essential technology resources they desperately need throughout the pandemic, said Kerry Barr OConnor, Executive Director of Dress for Success Charlotte. Through this partnership, we will expand what we are currently doing to help women find employment as a means of accessing upward economic mobility and offer our holistic approach to help them thrive in work and in life. ourBRIDGE for KIDS is a non-faith organization serving the academic and socio-emotional needs of refugee and immigrant children and their families. The after-school and summer programs provide a stimulating space for students learning English as they adjust to their new home in the United States. Students receive homework help, engage in a culturally relevant curriculum that is developed in-house, and emphasizes hands-on learning. This partnership with Bank of America will help catapult our efforts to ensure that first-time children in our community have a safe space to go after school, said Sil Ganzo, Founder and Executive Director of ourBRIDGE for KIDS. “Starting a new life in a new country is not easy; our programs support families in their transition and help their children cope with the changes around them. Since 2004, Bank of America has invested more than $ 280 million in 50 communities through Neighborhood Builders, partnering with more than 1,400 nonprofit organizations and helping more than 2,800 leaders of for-profit organizations. nonprofit to strengthen their leadership skills. In Charlotte, 28 nonprofits were selected as neighborhood builder, with the bank investing $ 7.2 million in these local organizations.

