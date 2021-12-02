The 10 best luxury outerwear and coats for men

A good jacket or a good coat is not only a practical necessity when the weather gets colder, but it is also arguably the most essential style accessory. You might have great shoes, pants, shirts, and other wardrobe items, but like Lebowski’s rug, the right jacket really ties it all together. To that end, we were here to talk about the best luxury outerwear.

Dress code assured, these recommendations are anything but arbitrary. Each of these has been worn firsthand by the author of this article, and you can browse through them with confidence knowing that they truly represent some of the best designer jackets and coats for men. They have been selected to suit a range of styles and prices, but all offer exceptional luxury and superior style.

Best Sheepskin Coat: Pendleton Brownsville Sheepskin Collar Coat

This is a very good sheepskin coat not only because it is super warm and comfortable thanks to the fact that it is made of Pendleton wool, but also because of its unique southwest influenced aesthetic. Like everything Pendleton makes, this coat will stand out in a crowd and deliver a singular level of quality. This is the kind of jacket that is passed down from generation to generation.

Best trench coat: Burberry Chelsea Heritage mid-length trench coat

There might not be a more iconic outerwear item than a trench coat, but while the main men in film noir would have pulled off the classic design of the day perfectly, there is something that doesn’t matter. doesn’t look quite right in the modern world. Burberry solved this problem by making their trench coat a little shorter and more fitted.

Best woolen coat: Billy Reid boiled wool coat

One of the most classic coats in every man’s wardrobe is a thicker woolen coat. While generally quite simple and minimal in nature, this take by famous designer Billy Reid has a slightly more fitted contemporary vibe that will look great whether it’s on the way to the office or out of town.

Best Luxury Outdoor Jacket: Columbia Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket

When you need a coat that offers remarkable style and luxury but will still provide enough warmth and functionality as you venture into the cold and snow for a bit of outdoor adventure, this jacket from Columbia is up to the task. Not only is it super hot and packed with smart and useful features, it looks amazing.

Best lightweight jacket: Paige Scout Jacket

When you need something light to pull on when it’s just a little chilly outside, this jacket from Paige will make you look super cool anywhere. At a glance, it looks elegantly minimalist, but the more you pay attention, the more you realize that it has been cut to fit and looks just right.

Best down jacket: Cotopaxi Fuego hooded down jacket

There are a ton of puffy puffer jackets on the market, but these days it seems like most of them all look the same. This jacket from trendy outdoor brand Cotopaxi, however, is not only designed to provide a better fit than other jackets, but is also available in some truly unique and eye-catching color options.

Best Blazer: Faherty Reserve Knit Summer Blazer

There are many, many great blazers out there, and picking one as the best is kind of a futile exercise. However, we decided to go with this one from Faherty because it strikes the perfect balance between business-friendly sophistication and everyday portability.

Best pea coat: Billy Reid Bond Peacoat

While there are many varieties of pea coat out there, when you go for the classic fit, it’s hard to find one that is more iconic than this exceptional coat from Billy Reid. You will find few coats that fit you so perfectly or that remain so elegant over the fashions.

Best Denim Jacket: Woodies Denim Trucker Jacket

While a denim jacket is one of the standard pieces of spring and summer clothing, it seems it never seems to fit well, usually ending up too baggy. Woodies solves this problem by letting you customize not only the way your jacket is cut and fitted, but even small details like buttons and interior label. The end result is a denim jacket that looks super stylish.

Best snowpack: Lululemon Glacial Front Parka

When you need warmth, period, this parka is here for you. Extra thick and soft, this is the kind of coat that will keep you comfortable for hours in the snow, and it looks great to boot.

