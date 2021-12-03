Fashion Merchandising Joint Admissions, Brookdale at LIM College, NYC





December 2, 2021 Brookdale Community College and LIM College in New York have signed a Joint Admission Agreement which states that upon admission to Brookdale in the Associate of Science in Fashion Design and Merchandising program, students are assured of ” be admitted to LIM College, provided they complete their associate degree program. Through the Fashion Design & Merchandising program, Brookdale Community College prepares students for careers in management, sales or purchasing in the wholesale or retail fashion industry. The program combines fashion studies with business and general education courses. “It’s wonderful for our incoming students to have this incentive to continue their education and gain real-world experiences in midtown Manhattan at one of the best fashion schools in the world,” said Annmarie Hughes, Professor fashion merchandising and marketing assistant at Brookdale. . The transfer of credits will enable students to pursue further studies at LIM College in the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programs in the fields of fashion, fashion merchandising, visual studies, marketing and management. The Joint Admission Program is open to applicants to Brookdale who will be first-time first-year students or transfer applicants to Brookdale who enter with less than 24 credits of academic work completed. As part of the agreement, Brookdale students will have the opportunity to meet with LIM representatives at the Brookdale campus for academic advice on LIM’s curriculum and general information about LIM. In addition, applicants for the associate degree will be invited to New York to attend at least one LIM campus or community event each semester until they register with LIM. Additionally, students in joint admissions will be eligible for partnership scholarships on the same basis as other LIM applicants or students. Any student who graduates from Brookdale with a minimum grade point average of 2.0 will be eligible for a renewable scholarship to LIM College to earn their bachelor’s degree. We look forward to welcoming the graduates of the Brookdale Community College Fashion Design and Merchandising Program to our campus community through this Joint Admission Agreement, said Tara Truhan, Director of Corporate and Academic Partnerships at LIM colleges. An associate’s degree from Brookdale will provide a great foundation for success at LIM. For more information on the Fashion Design and Merchandising Program at Brookdale, and this transfer opportunity, please go tobrookdalecc.edu.

