Why is fashion so obsessed with the metaverse?





Additionally, digital (or physically theoretical, you might say) clothing is a solution to the supply chain crisis that has put the industry at another stalemate over the past six months, and the general problem of fashion sustainability. In the metaverse, you don’t have to physically produce anything. How young people dress their avatars is extremely important to them, Hackl says, then gives a mandate to the sequel C: Direct-to-avatar is the new direct-to-consumer. But if there is no physical object, what are consumers buying? And how effective will traditional fashion marketing be in convincing audiences to fork out for digital products? RTFKT is already working in this space, which recently raised over $ 8 million in a seed funding round led by Andressen Horowitz. RTFKT already has an answer: its access to the brand’s community, specifies Pagotto, the co-founder. Were a community driven brand. In addition, you have a share of the business. Because if the business is doing well, the NFT you bought will increase, so you become a kind of shareholder and a member at the same time. Producing fewer physical products also means the brand is more sustainable, Le argues. It’s really a matter of culture, Le insists, explaining how, during the recent NFT week in New York, the Bored Ape Yacht Club hosted events that were only open to those who owned one of their own. NFT. It’s really creating this whole new cool culture of I don’t know, Benoit, is there still a name for that kind of culture? Its NFT culture, I guess, says Pagotto. It’s also different from crypto culture, Le says. It’s a cultural thing. I suggested that this small community of people who own unique pieces was a bit like the heyday of tailoring, in which a small international coterie of women was connected by owning unique designs created by geniuses. But RTFKT is also keen to disrupt this idea: fashion designers are going for it [to the industry], they’re from a fashion school or whatever, but with the metaverse, that opens the door to a much wider range of creatives. Le has a background in designing video game skins, not clothes, but that gives me, I feel, an advantage over a lot of designers, he said, because I can think outside the box. The impact of the metaverse on fashion may be less like a new uniform for schlubby tech bros, and more like a fantastic uniform for the new generation of crypto investors. There is no need to respect heritage, adds Benoit, originally from France, where fashion is protected as a national treasure. We set our own rules.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq.com/story/metaverse-fashion-explainer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos