Mouni Roy’s little black dress is the chicest mini on our style radar for the Tadap screening





Every girl loves to have a little black dress in her closet and actress Mouni Roy is no exception. But what really sets her apart is her choice of dress and the confidence with which she is worn. For the premiere of Tadap, the actress chose a superb LBD, which was far from basic. It was a tight black wrap dress that featured a bow tie in the front and long puffed sleeves. With that, she wore a pair of stylish matching sandals. For makeup, she stuck to nude colors. Mouni kept her straight hair open. We obviously couldn’t miss her Prada Re-Edition 2000 Crystal handbag which was the perfect accompaniment. Mouni Roy at the screening of Tadap Here is another black ensemble that Mouni Roy wore and that deserves every inch of our attention. She pulled off this all black look with lots of heavy jewelry. From the choker to the layered chains, the actress turned heads in this issue. You can’t miss these pointy heels here. Before that, Mouni Roy wore a black crop top and paired it with a leather skirt. Boss lady vibes, did you say? Her off-the-shoulder top showed fringes. With perfect makeup and a straight hairstyle, she rocked the look. Mouni Roy’s love for the color black is no hidden secret. She likes to experiment with color quite often. Some time ago, the actress chose a black crop top and a printed mini skirt. Her ankle boots give off super cool vibes. Also Read: Mouni Roy’s Sparkle Can’t Be Dimmed With Her Ombre Sequin Dress This golden sequin embroidered number from Mouni Roy is a perfect choice for a weekend night out. She elevated her glamorous look with kohl rimmed eyes, dark eyebrows and a nude lip color. Are you looking for something simple but elegant? This tie-dye number is for you. This pencil skirt accompanied by a black bra is all you need for a date. Mouni Roy completed her look with matching pumps and appropriate makeup. What do you have to say about Mouni Roy’s stylebook? Also read: Mouni Roy in a chic Lehenga mirror lit up like the star she is for Diwali 2021 To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

