The best bathrobes for men in 2021

Clothing has the power to say a lot about us. You can don a tailored black tuxedo for a cocktail party because you want people to think you appreciate the classics; someone else who wants to look like party life can opt for a print. Whatever you choose to wear, it communicates something about your personality and your values. But what you wear around the house is often even more telling than how you dress in nature.

But wearing one of the best dresses for men is an indication that you are the ruler of your own field, and that you are not trying to dress elegantly, but that you are a stylish person – and there is a difference. Think of the old tradition of the dressing gown or the tuxedo jacket. While designed for convenience, having a separate garment for lounging around the house is the height of opulence. Whether in practical terrycloth, plush silk or warm velvet, the stunning men’s dress emphasizes the idea that sophistication is a way of life, not a choice. Below is a selection of men’s dresses that many men would find attractive, just in time for you to add them to your holiday gift shopping list.

Desmond and Dempsey Quilted Robe for Men

Desmond & Dempsey

There is something special about a dress that fuses art and the outdoors. This three-quarter-quilted dress not only keeps you warm in the colder months, but its painterly print, a tribute to New Zealand’s scenic Lake Wakatipu, is deliciously crisp and urban at the same time.

Buy Now: $ 385

Bow of London dressing gown

Wolf & Badger

Crafted from Egyptian cotton and dyed in a rich burgundy color, this dressing gown is perfect for those who want to feel royal. The money is in the details, like the rope piping, luxurious shawl collar, and deep pockets for snack groceries in the middle of the movie.

Buy Now: $ 241

Paul Stuart herringbone cotton robe

Paul stuart

Whether you’re looking to start a dress collection or gift to someone who is, this classic style is a must-have. Cut from delicately soft herringbone cotton, much like what you’ll find in Paul Stuart’s shirt offering, this version will work from season to season. The contrasting dark blue piping gives it an elevated feel.

Buy Now: $ 495

Derek Rose Duke piped cashmere robe

Mr. Porter

Crafted from a cashmere fabric woven by Loro Piana and lined with Italian silk, this hand-cut bathrobe lives up to its noble name. It also extends past the knees, so it looks more like a royal monarch cloak than something you slip into after a quick shower.

Buy Now: $ 4,560

Nilaa organic cotton bathrobe

Nilaa

Often the best things are simple, not extravagant. Example: this organic cotton bathrobe from Nilaa, whose quick-drying honeycomb cotton is perfect after getting out of a long bath.

Buy Now: $ 89

Barocco Versace terrycloth bathrobe

Nordstrom

Modesty? Not everyone is a fan. This Versace dressing gown is perfect for those who don’t mind a little extravagance. Equipped with the fashion house’s signature baroque print, this is the rare dress that could be best paired with jewelry.

Buy Now: $ 595

Tom Ford Grand Poppy floral-print silk robe

Bergdorf goodman

Adorned with prints of greenery and purple flowers, this bathrobe is a maximalist’s dream. With a wide shawl collar and a belt at the waist, it will make whoever you give it to feel like the coolest king on the planet.

Buy Now: $ 4,890

Daniel Buchler Peruvian Pima Cotton Bathrobe

Nordstrom

Peruvian pima cotton is renowned for its cloud-like softness, so why wouldn’t you want that while lounging in your field?

Buy Now: $ 165

UGG Robinson Two-Tone Bathrobe

Bergdorf goodman

Have you ever owned a pair of Ugg boots? Imagine the feeling, but everywhere, and not to the point of getting sweaty at the thought of a hot cup of tea. The plush terrycloth interior of this dress offers a comfortable feel without too much bulk, and its two-tone colourway just has a touch of personality.

Buy Now: $ 145

Hanro Night and Day Bathrobe

Bergdorf goodman

Simple in design and comfortable in proportions, this long jersey knit dress is perfect for those days when you just want to see the world a little bit.

Buy Now: $ 240

Derek Rose Nelson cotton bathrobe

Bergdorf goodman

When you swing between minimalism and maximalism, consider polka dots like the ones in this lightweight woven cotton dressing gown. It is still extremely refined thanks to its shawl collar and contrasting white piping.

Buy Now: $ 400

Rubinacci wool and cashmere-blend bathrobe

Mr. Porter

There is something particularly sexy about this dress. The subtle addition of a red lining and piping does just enough to separate it from a sea of ​​solid blue options. For those looking to stay warm in colder climates, this super warm bathrobe is a must have.

Buy Now: $ 1,460

Tekla organic cotton terry hooded robe

Mr. Porter

For those who like to emulate the feeling of waking up in their favorite hotel, opt for a classic white terrycloth robe like this strong option from Tekla. It’s a one-way trip for relaxation.

Buy Now: $ 185

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Polka Dot Silk Robe

Ralph lauren

Finely crafted from silk twill and secured by a fringed belt, this dressing gown exudes what the purple Ralph Lauren label does best: pure luxury. It is best to wear it while drinking scotch on a club chair.

Buy Now: $ 1,995

Desmond and Dempsey brushed cotton robe

Desmond & Dempsey

Made from premium cotton twill from the house’s Portuguese factory, this Desmond & Dempsey bathrobe is a stylish option to wear during your daily ablutions. It sits just below the knee so you feel covered, not like you’re swimming in fabric.

Buy Now: $ 230

Scully and Scully cotton-poplin robe

Scully & Scully

Whether you’re giving a gift to someone leaving for an island getaway or a man who lives in a warmer climate, this cotton bathrobe is a lightweight, breathable alternative to some of the heavier options on this list.

Buy Now: $ 275

Petite Plume Luxe Pima Cotton Dress

J Crew

This dressing gown is made of soft and breathable pima cotton and its dark red color has a lot of personality.

Buy Now: $ 118

Classic striped bathrobe Tekla

Sense

The fine stripes on a suit give us the impression that the wearer appreciates a little elegance in their life. Why not have a variation of it at home? The terry cotton fabric will keep whoever puts on this bathrobe warm and comfortable.

Buy Now: $ 126

El Garibaldi californian cowboy dress

Californian cowboy

With pockets for your phone and a beer bottle, this knee-length bathrobe is ideal for après-ski, but its terrycloth lining allows you to wear it after you get out of the shower as well.

Buy Now: $ 168

Derek Rose silk-jacquard dressing gown

Mr. Porter

Jacquard has always been associated with aristocracy, so this dress is a perfect gift for someone particularly noble. Its wide shawl collar, long length and fringed belt will make you feel very old world.

Buy Now: $ 1,825