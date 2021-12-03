Fashion brands at Design Miami & Art Basel Miami Beach 2021





The best fashion finds at Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 It’s not just art and design enthusiasts who have descended on Miami this week; the fashion crowd has also flocked to town, including luxury houses such as Loewe, Saint Laurent and Fendi

Sunset-inspired scenes on Miami’s waterfront, kaleidoscopic artwork by Sol LeWitt enveloping the interiors, rippling wooden furniture produced by Botswana artisans – a plethora of activations, events and of exhibitions were proof of fashion brands at Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach 2021. Homes including Saint Laurent, Loewe and Fendi were all on hand to inspire in the city of gigantic art and art deco sales . Here we bring you the Miami wonders of the fashion world. Fashion brands at Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 Saint Laurent Right Bank Sho Shibuya’s worldwide fame Sunrise from a small window the series, which began as the world entered its second month of lockdown in April 2020, features abstract gradient color blocks, painted obscurely on the front page of the The New York Times. The series grew out of a daily meditation on the contrast between the steady morning sky and the increasingly chaotic news cycle. Poignant pieces include a diary with the headline “Biden Beats Trump” accented with an upbeat colored rectangle, evoking an orange sun illuminating a serene blue sky; and a front page titled “Trump Incites Crowds,” next to a bloody red rectangle, the outline of a punch through the paper. A host of works from the Sunrise from a small window The series are housed in a futuristic red box in Miami Beach, as part of Saint Laurent’s “55 Sunrises” exhibit. The exhibition, which includes two new works by New York-based Shibuya, founder of branded design studio Placeholder, commemorates the 55th anniversary of the opening of Saint Laurent’s first Rive Gauche ready-to-wear boutique in Paris. The new works are inspired by the brand’s original logo and evoke a window through which the tones of the sunrise filter through. Loewe Loewe’s Miami Design District store, which opened in 2015 and hosted artists like Anthea Hamilton, Paul Nash, Lucie Rie and Rose Wyli, Ian Godfrey, Andrea Büttner and Anne Low, has reopened as a space renovated, featuring a large-scale work of art by American conceptual pioneer Sol LeWitt. The graphic acrylic bands of Wall drawing # 1138 (2004) envelop the interior walls of the boutique in bold hues, marking Loewe’s commitment to creating striking retail spaces that showcase his art and design collection. Likewise, pieces by Erika Verzutti, Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2021 finalist Takuro Kuwata and Sir Edwin Lutyens populate the brand’s new Lisbon store in Portugal. The glass-fronted facade of the Miami boutique offers passers-by a glimpse of Sol LeWitt’s large-scale work, alongside 20 black ceramic vessels by Japanese artist Kenta Anzai. Fendi Above, three pieces from Peter Mabeo’s collaboration with Fendi, one of Design Miami’s major fashion brands. Above, installation view at Design Miami. From left to right : Gabi-Gabi sculpture, prototype of the ‘Foro’ terracotta chair, ‘Loma’ stool and chair ‘Maduo’. Photography: Robin Hill Designed by Peter Mabeo and produced by artisans from Botswana, the Fendi Mabeo collaboration is a ten-piece collection exploring local craftsmanship and pushing traditional techniques and materials in new directions. The collection includes Gabi-Gabi the sculpture, a large-scale centerpiece in galvanized sheet metal, and recreated in a smaller version in the “Gabinyana” brass table lamp; and the ‘Shiya’ seat, in panga panga wood and plywood. The ‘Foro’ chair reaches different territories, which moves away from the idea of ​​a clay object being a monolith and instead uses the material to create an archetypal seat (an additional version is in panga panga wood) . Viewing the pieces in this collaboration is like exploring a map of craftsmanship in Botswana, as Mabeo brought in an extensive network of artisans to bring each design to life. “We traveled all over the country, we hired basket makers, metallurgists, people practicing ancient techniques, as well as our local craftsmen in wood and metal,” he explains. Human relationships were essential to bring the pieces together, he adds: “I didn’t want to just use the materials for fun, but to create an opportunity to dialogue with the artisans who are still the keepers of these techniques, going back to Si long time.’ Screenplay: Rosa Bertoli §

