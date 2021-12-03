Fashion
Bank of America Executives Warn Junior Employees to “Undress” As New York Crime Rises
Amid an upsurge in some violent crime in New York City, Wall Street bigwigs continue to encourage young employees to come to the office – but do so with caution.
At Bank of America, senior executives quietly encouraged young employees to “dress up” to attract less attention as they made their way to Tower B of A at 1 Bryant Park.
These executives told their employees that dressing or wearing anything with a Bank of America logo could make it a target. A bank employee told On The Money he was on high alert after spotting someone with a knife near the desk on a recent trip to the Manhattan office.
Of course, it’s not just Bank of America where concerns about crime are rife. The city reported a 15% increase in criminal assaults over the past 28 days, as of Nov. 28, compared to the same period a year ago, according to NYPD statistics. (Murder rates have increased 42% in the past two years, but have remained largely flat over the past year.)
A senior executive at a large fund management firm even recently started wearing a Taser on his way to his Midtown office, a person with first-hand knowledge of the matter told On The Money.
And after the end of daylight saving time last month, more people are returning home in the dark, giving crime concerns a resurgence of interest.
In the areas surrounding Hudson Yards, the problem has been particularly acute: for commuters arriving at Penn Station or the Port Authority bus station, walk the few blocks to the Far West Side after dark in Widely deserted streets, except for the sometimes threatening vagrants, can feel unsafe, sources told On The Money.
Bank of America is adjacent to Times Square – and like Hudson Yards, many employees use Penn Station and Port Authority as transportation hubs en route to the office.
Bank of America declined to comment for this story.
Some companies like Citibank offer private shuttles to employees so they can avoid public transportation altogether. And most of the big banks will offer car service to their employees if they work after hours.
It’s not just Midtown where crime has taken center stage. A Wall Street source who works downtown told On The Money “this has been a frequent topic of conversation over the past few months.”
“Some people I work with have been accosted… I would say it’s becoming common, even common,” the source said. “There are probably a dozen incidents that I’ve seen, or been involved in,” the person said – mostly verbal, but some physical, the person said.
Some leaders say the new state of affairs may be here to stay.
“There’s no question that part of getting people back to office in New York is to make streets and subways safer,” Ronn Torossian, CEO of public relations firm 5WPR, told On The Money. “I would say less than 50% of people are back in the office full time – and I don’t know if that ever changes in New York City. “
He said only 35% of his 275 employees were back at his company headquarters at Park Avenue, where employees work with people from finance and other industries.
Still, some are optimistic that the impending change in the mayors’ regime could usher in a new era of security and prosperity after the elected mayor showed up on a public safety platform.
“I’m encouraged that Eric Adams is taking a hard line,” a Wall Street executive told On The Money. “But it’s almost like he can’t have it soon enough to restore law and order.”
