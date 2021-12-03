Opinion: A challenge landed me at Fashion Week in San Diego. It changed my life.

Maestas is a full-time real estate agent and lead designer at Hola Swim. She lives in Descanso.

I really feel blessed to be able to do what I do with Hola Swim, a swimwear brand that I co-founded with a friend. I am a full time real estate agent and the mother of two wonderful children, Sebastian and Chloe. When we started Hola Swim, I was pregnant with Sebastian just over nine years ago. I never planned to start a business at the time.

However, my business partner and best friend Aida Moreno challenged me to put on a bikini and submit it to San Diego Fashion Week. I graduated from Parsons School of Design, so Aida naturally assumed I could do it, even though I had a business degree. I had little experience sewing swimwear and modeled our first swimsuit from my favorite underwear.

After showing at San Diego Fashion Week, we were invited to showcase our brand at the NOLCHA Shows during New York Fashion Week. I hadn’t considered going any further in our passion project, but after being invited to New York Fashion Week, we had to continue.

These first few months have been tough. I devoted all my savings and tons of hours to it while I was pregnant with my first child. Working full time and being a newlywed just didn’t make sense. I’m a pretty efficient person, but it almost broke me. I tried to quit every week. I was struggling.

Aida and I had a serious conversation about why we were doing this. We started our business to prove to people that two Latinas with minimal investment and a lot of heart could do it, and I’m proud to say we’ve been working on it for almost a decade now.

Our goal has been and always will be to create swimwear that reflects our beach culture here in San Diego. There are days that are tough. My husband is a firefighter with the San Diego Fire Department, and navigating his schedule was difficult at first. I love my career as a real estate agent and although I have the luxury of controlling my workflow, there are still a lot of nights and weekends. There are really no days off.

The hardest part is the mum guilt I often feel when I occasionally miss a game, recital, or awards house. The worst part was when I missed my daughter’s fifth birthday. It was hard for me. We were invited to attend New York Fashion Week again, and it coincided with her birthday.

My kids are very understanding, and although they were excited for us, I felt so heartbroken.

This turmoil is difficult and my family has certainly sacrificed a lot.

Some days I don’t know how it is all done, but it is. I think that as an entrepreneur you have to be flexible and creative. Life isn’t perfect and I often have to adjust my schedule to fit everything in. I have a wonderful support system and positive role models to trust.

We recently participated in an acceleration program, Connect All, at the Jacobs Center. It was there that I discovered that our challenge could very well be my main source of income. Since we participated, we’ve created a clear financial path to make our side push my main push. The program had many wonderful workshops in which we participated. By far the most useful was the financial planning workshop. We have partnered with a financial consultant to help us organize and plan our one, three and five year goals. We never saw our business that way. It was reassuring to know that we were doing well, and it was definitely promising.

Often times, we didn’t really see our business as a business. It was more of a project. So for us it was great to have someone who didn’t know us to take a serious look at what we were doing.

Our trip was not easy. It’s been long and full of twists and turns, and along the way we’ve learned so much. I have grown so much and through it all I have been able to do it with my best friend. We have stayed true to this, and every day I am so grateful to my family and friends who continue to believe in our dream.