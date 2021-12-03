Carrie Underwood shines in pumps at Rockerfeller Center Tree Lighting – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Carrie Underwood dressed to impress while performing at the Treetop Lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The 89th annual ceremony, which incorporates the lighting of the world-famous huge tree, included performances by Harry Connick Jr. and Brad Paisley, among others. The Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage to perform “Let There Be Peace”, wearing a glamorous ensemble. The musician donned a dark red dress, which featured a sequined top and a ruffled skirt. The centerpiece was elegantly paired with crystal earrings to create a dazzling holiday outfit.

Carrie Underwood performs “Let There Be Peace” at the Tree Lights at Rockefeller Center. CREDIT: Jeff Johnson As for shoes, the star of “American Idol” has chosen matching pumps for the occasion. Underwood’s heels, in the same dark red tone as her dress, appeared to feature suede uppers. The pair were complete with pointy toes, as well as heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style gave her dress a clean look thanks to an iconic holiday color, as well as a clean finish. Related

Carrie Underwood performs “Let There Be Peace” at the Tree Lights at Rockefeller Center. CREDIT: Jeff Johnson The red number wasn’t the only Underwood outfit of the night, however. The “My Gift” musician also wore a dark green dress with a long pleated skirt to perform “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. The style, which included a deep neckline, was given a dose of holiday shine with a metallic texture. While her shoes aren’t visible, it’s likely that Underwood wore coordinating pumps or boots, based on her previous performance outfits. Her ensemble was complete with a sparkling ring and earrings in a similar dark green hue.

Carrie Underwood performs “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” at the Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center. CREDIT: Jeff Johnson For footwear, Underwood remains glamorous with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones, and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s looks on stage and on the red carpet typically include ankle boots and pumps from Betsey Johnson, Alaia, Giuseppe Zanotti and other top brands. However, when not on duty, she also wears comfortable sneakers and boots from Christian Louboutin, Nike and R13. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t just about wearing bold shoes, either; the star launched her own Calia by Carrie Underwood sportswear line and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years. Elevate your vacation looks this winter with point-toe pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Schutz Cry Pumps, $ 98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target To buy: A New Day Lacey Pumps, $ 25. Click through the gallery to see the evolution of Underwood’s glamorous style over the years.

