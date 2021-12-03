OSU Men’s Basketball: A Look at the California Opponent | Basketball





The State of Oregon and California open their Pac-12 men’s basketball programs Thursday night at the Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. Here’s a look at the Golden Bears. Cal is 3-4 this season after Sunday’s 65-57 home win over Fresno State. The Bears also have wins against San Diego (75-70) and Southern Utah (75-68 2OT) and losses against UC San Diego (80-67), UNLV (55-52), Florida (80-60) and Seton Hall (62-59). After going 9-20 overall and 3-17 in the Pac-12 game last year, Cal returns his second and third leading scorers with senior forwards Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich. The Bears were picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12 this season by media covering the conference. Kelly is averaging 16.1 points and 9.1 rebounds this season with three double-doubles, including 23 points and 11 rebounds against Seton Hall. The 6-foot-9 Kelly shoots 66.7% overall, 50.0 (1-2) on 3 points and 82.8 on the free throw line. Anticevich, also 6-9, is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% (11-23) over 3s. The Golden Bears also get 13.1 points from 6-4 goaltender Jordan Shepherd, a freshman transfer who has previously played in Oklahoma and Charlotte. During the season, Cal shoots 43.0% overall, 36.0 from 3 points and 72.0 from free kicks. The opponents shoot 41.7, 34.4 and 75.0 respectively. People also read … The Bears (3-1 at home this season) shot 10 of 15 of 3 against San Diego, scoring the best one-game program percentage (with a minimum of 15 attempts) since the 1996-97 season. Against Fresno State, Cal shot 47.1% overall, 7 of 16 of 3 and 10 of 12 at the foul line. Cal has a rebound margin of plus-0.6 and a spin margin of minus-0.7. Mark Fox is in his third year as head coach of the Calls. Previously, he had spent five years as a head coach in Nevada, a period that included four conference championships and three NCAA tournament appearances. He then spent nine years in Georgia and made two trips to the NCAA with the Bulldogs. Cal leads the all-time series with Oregon State 89-67, although the Beavers have won the last four games. This includes three games last season. The teams opened their season with a non-conference game at Corvallis after Colorado State was forced to withdraw from a four-team tournament. Support local media coverage and those who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. The Beavers won the opener 71-63, won another game at Gill 73-64, and then won 59-57 at Berkeley for OSU’s first win at Haas since 2009. For the second year in a row, with the expansion of the Pac-12 men’s basketball calendars from 18 to 20 games, all teams play two first conference games before returning to Pac-12 play later in the month. Cal heads to Utah on Sunday and the state of Oregon hosts Arizona. More beaver sports coverage Jesse Sowa can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://democratherald.com/sports/beavers-sports/basketball/osu-mens-basketball-a-look-at-the-opponent-california/article_ca94ea7d-a542-5ebc-9112-97e9afabfd25.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos