Prime Videos New Harlem Series Brings Fun Back to Fashion – WWD

Harlem arrives on Prime Video in vivid and colorful colors, with a vibrant costume wardrobe to match. The kind that will make people yearn for real places to go again.

The series, which follows four fashionable girlfriends as they navigate life, love, and isms, with a love letter to the historic epicenter of Upper Manhattan’s black culture woven throughout From the backdrop, kicks off Friday with a launch event that promises to bring the show – and the city’s – spirit to life.

Prime Video’s “Harlem Ever After” Community Event for Amazon Original Series Created, Written and Produced by “Girls Trip” Co-Writer Tracy Oliver, Will Turn Harlem Parish on West 118th Street Friday and Saturday into a Center culture, black entrepreneurship and fashion.

There will be Harlem-inspired murals by local artists, a panel discussion by the award-winning Harlem-born entrepreneur and psychotherapist Bea Arthur titled “Harlem Hustle: A New Era for Black Business and Entrepreneurship”, and businesses owned by blacks like Mented Cosmetics and the Harlem Candle Company will be in the spotlight at the event. Refreshments, music and entertainment will also be provided by local black-owned businesses.

A render of the Harlem Ever After installation at Harlem Parish ahead of the event on December 3-4.

Courtesy of Prime Video

In collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row, acclaimed designer Kimberly Goldson will select models inspired by the series and its characters, which will be on display throughout the event. the main characters of Harlem – Meagan Good as “Camille”, a young professor of popular anthropology; Grace Byers as “Quinn,” a hopeless and romantic fashion designer; Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie”, a singer and actress who says nonsense, and Jerrie Johnson as “Tye”, a successful queer dating app creator – each brings their own flair to the series, and Goldson worked to capture it with the collection for Harlem Ever After.

“After previewing a few episodes, I immediately understood each character’s personality and sense of style,” said Gold, who will also be giving a talk on Friday on fashion’s ability to empower itself through expression. self, told WWD. “The pleasure for me was to select looks that dated back to the beginning of our 10 year KG catalog through our brand new Spring 2022 collection. I was inspired to find looks that matched Camille’s sexy and cool teacher, androgynous vibes of Tye’s boss, Quinn’s chic luxury, and Angie’s daring, colorful life.

When it comes to the show’s wardrobe, it gives everything the pandemic hasn’t: fun, glamor, and everything but dull leisure looks. The coats are remarkable – and the dazzling display finished, in some cases, with fur-cuffed gloves, would make it look like winter would set in and stay awhile.

Here, WWD chats with “Harlem” costume designer Deirdra E. Govan to get a taste of her inspiration for creating the cast’s chic style.

A scene with the main cast of Amazon Prime Video’s “Harlem”.

Sarah Shatz / Amazon

WWD: What was most important to you about the costume of the main characters in “Harlem”?

Deirdra E. Govan: It was important that the design of my costumes so that the characters in the series were ambitious, but grounded. I wanted to go beyond the surface. The style of the show is global in scope. I want to build on those like me, who have lived and experienced all that Harlem was and is now. I think you have to be there to experience it, to feel it, to taste it, to fail and to really understand it. It is a melting pot with a unique cultural core and the design of the show reflects this.

WWD: Who are the key designers that you have drawn the most inspiration from or come back to?

DEG: Our ladies’ closets ranged from Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Christopher John Rogers, Rachel Comey, Zimmermann, Marni, Sandro, Alexis and more.

WWD: And please tell us about the coats – to whom do we owe these statements?

DEG: Phillip Lim, Saint Laurent, Nili Lotan, Avec Les Filles, Isabel Marant, Sandro, Sonia Rykiel, Staud, Missoni, Coach, Versace, Dries Van Noten and more.

One of the most notable coats of the “Harlem” character “Camille”, played by Meagan Good.

Sarah Shatz / Amazon Prime Video

WWD: Was it also important for you to showcase the black designers with the costumes you chose?

DEG: Absoutely! But he wasn’t supposed to be nearsighted. The character stories were the guide and I wanted to make sure that these characters not only bought and supported the local designers (including Quinn herself), but also to show the style choices of what they wore in the series spoke to who they were, where they are at a specific time in their lives. Here is just a taste of some of the black fashion designers I have chosen: Fe Noel, Brother Vellies, Malone Souliers, Cushnie, Oak & Acorn, Studio One Eighty Nine, Christopher John Rogers, Wales Bonner…

WWD: The color of the clothes is striking, even coordinated with the surrounding scenes. What were your thoughts behind this?

DEG: I am a fan of colors and patterns. I am not afraid to mix as long as there is a balance in the eye. The head decorator [Javier Vara] and I have a little helping hand to communicate creatively, having previously worked together on the first season of Tracy Oliver’s “First Wives Club”. During our pre-production research phase, we were often in the same creative zone because we were so invested in the story. In my design research and mood boards, each character has their own unique color scheme and represents their story arc for the season.

WWD: And Harlem, the place, really seems to be at the heart of it all. How did that influence what you chose to dress the characters?

DEG: Harlem is a study of contrasts and contradictions. Its history is constantly evolving. There is a loss of the old and a consistent reinvention in the creation of the new. The various forms of clothing art have historically been influenced by many pivotal moments in Harlem history. It’s political, happy, nervous and irreverent. Below beats an eclectic soul heart. I think Harlem fashion history could be influenced by movements and social change. But it’s important to note that the design decisions I made for these characters reflect Harlem’s unique style vocabulary. These choices were born out of a desire to define a bigger fashion story for black women. He may be based in Harlem, but the scope of the style is endless. Learning from Harlem’s historic past can be a model for the future. Some styles are repeated often and appear in new and fresh silhouettes, textures and colors. Like everything, time waits for no one. The Harlem fashion scene fluctuates with the rhythm of moments and movements.

A replica of Camille’s character in the opening of episode two, superimposed on shots of Harlem street scenes, nods to nostalgia for old Harlem and black culture and the rise of the community of chains and champions of the series, alongside its full spectrum of Black Women’s Stories – as they face strength, weakness, triumphs and all:

“They say if you don’t learn from the past tense you have to repeat it. Inherent in this expression is the assumption that repeating history is bad, something to be avoided. However, here in today’s Harlem, anthropologists tell us that by learning who we were, what the city was, we might get a chance to say it again.