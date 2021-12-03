Supply issues lead to delays in wedding dresses





After delays due to the pandemic, 2022 is set to be a big year for weddings. However, due to supply chain issues, wedding dresses can be difficult to find. Brides-to-be may want to start looking for their perfect dress sooner than they think. Local company Pritchett Bridal is struggling to maintain inventory as the Chinese New Year approaches. Chinese designers are working with Pritchett to provide all of their dresses, except in January, when the New Year’s celebrations begin. It’s Chinese New Year. The whole industry in China is shutting down for six weeks, it’s not just wedding dresses. It’s everything from wedding dresses to a toy and everything in between, said Pritchett Bridal co-owner Stephanie Vincent. The lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a national shipping crisis only prolong the problem. The struggle we have this year in 2021 is that we have a national shipping crisis, so if I have a bride who comes in today, she can’t order a dress and Pritchett for five months, so April 2022 is on as soon as her dress can get here, Vincent said. There’s the Chinese New Year, COVID has pushed delivery dates back a bit, and just the whole shipping crisis in the United States right now, it’s been driving us a bit crazy, said Bre Penrod, media manager. social media of Pritchett Bridal. We’ve really seen shipping times get worse because there just isn’t enough manpower in the United States, in particular, said Vincent. Finding a wedding dress in Utah makes the task even more difficult, as engagements in Utah tend to be much shorter than in other states, leaving little time to say yes to the dress. Standard shipping for a wedding dress is approximately 16 weeks, but at Utah time our commitment time is much shorter. brides need their dresses within 1-2 months so most of our dresses have to be rushed, said store manager Gabby Shupe. We need our dresses really fast, especially here in Utah County, a lot of our engagements are short, they really last six, eight weeks, ”said Vincent. One of the first questions we always ask a bride when she arrives is when is your wedding, because we want to know if we need to buy a dress from the collection that we have if we don’t have enough time to order, Penrod said. Despite these issues, Pritchett continues to make wives and their happiness the top priority. When we have shipping problem or factory delays which can get a little bit crazy, but we still want it to work, we want to make our brides happy, so as long as you come at the right time, we can get you a dress in time for your big day, Shupe said. So brides-to-be will want to make sure to schedule bridal salon dates as early as possible so that they have plenty of time to find the perfect dress.

