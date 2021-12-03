The fashion of liberation and emancipation

“What Chanel did from the start was create a style that actually reflects and mimics the movement of form. This is what is radical “, Katie Somerville,Senior curator of fashion and textiles at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), told ArtsHub during the media call for the upcoming Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion manifesto.

The exhibition comes at a time when all eyes are on the global fashion empire to see where Chanel’s legacy will take them, with the passing of fashion legend Karl Lagerefeld in 2019 and this year marking the 100th anniversary of the iconic Chanel perfume n ° 5. .

Closure of its visit to the Fashion Museum of the City of Paris Palais Galliera in the fall of 2020, Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion manifesto landed in Melbourne for its international debut, delving into its founder’s groundbreaking ethics through more than 200 garments, accessories and jewelry.

With the collection of keys from the Palais Galliera and the CHANEL Heritage, visitors get a chronological overview of the highlights of Chanel’s long career from 1916 to 1971, as well as thematic sections exploring bespoke jewelry and the intricate composition of the pieces. perfumes.

INSIDE THE EXHIBITION

Visitors enter via a futuristic runway transporting you to a world of fashion. Photographs of Chanel herself show the evolution and embodiment of her style alongside carefully selected pieces against endless mirrors and vintage videos highlight an era of revolutionized elegance.

“Throughout the exhibition there are a lot of beautiful photographic images that you will see on the walls which are actually portraits of Gabrielle Chanel herself,” Somerville said.

“And I think it’s important to remember how much she embodied the style she was designing for other women as well.” Katie somerville

Timeless pieces to wear as well as delicate extravagances dot the sound halls of the NGV, amplifying their dazzling presence. The clothes present a lived experience and like a treat, visitors can tap into the calming and sophisticated voice of Tilda Swinton in a free audio guide.

Two new pieces donated to the NGV by philanthropist and fashion collector Krystyna Campbell-Pretty AM complete the collection that transformed women’s wardrobes with timeless yet functional pieces.

Chanel costume collection. View of the exhibition. Photo: Tom Ross.

Gabrielle Chanel aimed to meet the needs of women, rather than appealing solely to the aesthetics of the male gaze, often involving clothing more restrictive of movement at the time. Drawing inspiration from master haute couture designer Paul Poiret, Chanel abolished the fashioned corset to create flowing silhouettes that took on presence rather than binding women’s bodies to an impossible hourglass.

She made comfort and freedom the new chic. Comfort has never been more relevant as we struggle to switch from beloved loungewear for work at home to office suits, though she has also been on the front line in putting women in a suit that has become a sign of empowerment and greater independence.

A labyrinth of interconnected pieces, from afternoon dresses to exquisite gowns, opens up to a sublime section dedicated to Chanel’s tailor-made sets. Somerville highlighted Chanel’s attention to detail and her dedication to “innovation and surprise” in materials that were not often considered haute couture.

The exhibition aims to shed light on Chanel’s accomplishment as a witty and ambitious woman, rather than the often-publicized caricature of mystery and dramatic affairs.

After walks of wonder and admiration, the exhibition ends with an epic showcase of Chanel’s last collection in 1971 at the age of 87. From the lush gold dresses to the eternal simplicity of the little black dress, you see a fashion icon living her last moments on stage, and the extraordinary legacy that continues to this day.

A talented entrepreneur at heart and dedicated woman, even as the brand solidified its fame, Chanel pioneered in harnessing a period of accelerated social change that brought liberation and empowerment to fashion.

Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion manifesto is visible at the NGV until April 25, 2022.