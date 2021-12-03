Fashion
Coastguards ask boaters in the bay to dress for winter
By Cheryl Costello
It’s an annual warning worth repeating: Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. Although we have heard it before, cold water tragedies continue to unfold in the Bay Area. So the US Coast Guard is once again urging boaters to prepare for the worst if you are on the water at this time of year. If the water is below 60 degrees, it is drysuit season.
The day Bay Bulletin met the Coast Guard on Curtis Creek off the Patapsco River, the water sparkled like diamonds and the air was even a mild weather. But it was still late November, and the Coast Guard says we can’t be drawn to the sheen of the beautiful water without preparing ourselves.
Dress for the water, not the weather, Petty Officer 1st Classst Class Donald Abey tells us.
Abey says he’s relying on NOAA data to check local water temperatures. It was below 60 degrees that day. So despite the warmer air, the Coast Guard says to overlap.
We always recommend wearing a life jacket. A life jacket is your first line of defense when entering the water or simply on a boat in general. But if you go out on a nice day with a t-shirt and shorts on, you’ll have fewer layers of clothing to keep you warm in case you can’t get out of the water, says Abey.
Bay Bulletin was there as a Coast Guard crew headed from the Patapsco to the Baltimores Inner Harbor, where the water temperature is factored into any calls they answer.
Any call that comes in, we now also think of the cold weather. So if there is a boat that is disabled in a navigation channel, that is a problem. With the cold weather, cold water, cold air temperature, it’s sort of getting higher and higher on that distress list due to the potential for something to happen.
And the coast guard is really keen to avoid unnecessary risks: we asked to travel with a crew, but the agency said it was not safe to take us because they do not provide water equipment. cold for the guests.
Hypothermia can occur even in water that you think is warm. But once the water temperature starts to hit the 70s, 60s, obviously 50s, your body can still go hypothermic in those waters, Abey says.
Cold water may have played a role in the death of a boatman on Taylors Island in Dorchester County earlier this month. 72-year-old Dale McClain never came back oyster claw in hand. His skiff was found to be empty and his body was later found in the area. The water temperature was 53 degrees, according to Neck District Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Webster.
The Coast Guard follows a 1-10-1 guideline. You have a minute to catch your breath. Then you have 10 minutes of meaningful movement. This means that your dexterity will start to disappear. So if you’re not wearing a life jacket, if you’re not against the hull of the boat, or close to the ground, you only have 10 minutes before you start to lose feeling and dexterity in your extremities. And the last 1 is an hour of consciousness, says Abey.
And, the Coast Guard reminds us that waders are not a substitute for a life jacket or drysuit. The USCG recently released a PSA stating that waders are great for keeping you warm and dry, but if you do fall into the water they can act as an anchor, which makes a precarious situation a lot. more dangerous if it is not combined with a life jacket.
Abey says Coast Guard crews will start preparing as soon as the water temperature drops below 60 degrees. Even on a beautiful day like this where it is 70 degrees, we know the water temperature is cold so we were wearing our top level drysuits to protect ourselves from that water.
He also points out that drinking alcohol can increase the risk, as dehydration can accelerate hypothermia.
The Coast Guard constantly monitors VHF channel 16 in the event of an emergency. And Abey encourages all boaters to tell someone where you are going in case you don’t make it home. Even though it’s a beautiful day and the water is sparkling.
Sources
2/ https://bayweekly.com/coast-guard-tells-bay-boaters-to-dress-for-winter/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]