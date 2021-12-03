Coastguards ask boaters in the bay to dress for winter

It’s an annual warning worth repeating: Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. Although we have heard it before, cold water tragedies continue to unfold in the Bay Area. So the US Coast Guard is once again urging boaters to prepare for the worst if you are on the water at this time of year. If the water is below 60 degrees, it is drysuit season.

The day Bay Bulletin met the Coast Guard on Curtis Creek off the Patapsco River, the water sparkled like diamonds and the air was even a mild weather. But it was still late November, and the Coast Guard says we can’t be drawn to the sheen of the beautiful water without preparing ourselves.

Dress for the water, not the weather, Petty Officer 1st Classst Class Donald Abey tells us.

Abey says he’s relying on NOAA data to check local water temperatures. It was below 60 degrees that day. So despite the warmer air, the Coast Guard says to overlap.

We always recommend wearing a life jacket. A life jacket is your first line of defense when entering the water or simply on a boat in general. But if you go out on a nice day with a t-shirt and shorts on, you’ll have fewer layers of clothing to keep you warm in case you can’t get out of the water, says Abey.

Bay Bulletin was there as a Coast Guard crew headed from the Patapsco to the Baltimores Inner Harbor, where the water temperature is factored into any calls they answer.

Any call that comes in, we now also think of the cold weather. So if there is a boat that is disabled in a navigation channel, that is a problem. With the cold weather, cold water, cold air temperature, it’s sort of getting higher and higher on that distress list due to the potential for something to happen.

And the coast guard is really keen to avoid unnecessary risks: we asked to travel with a crew, but the agency said it was not safe to take us because they do not provide water equipment. cold for the guests.

Hypothermia can occur even in water that you think is warm. But once the water temperature starts to hit the 70s, 60s, obviously 50s, your body can still go hypothermic in those waters, Abey says.

Cold water may have played a role in the death of a boatman on Taylors Island in Dorchester County earlier this month. 72-year-old Dale McClain never came back oyster claw in hand. His skiff was found to be empty and his body was later found in the area. The water temperature was 53 degrees, according to Neck District Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Webster.

The Coast Guard follows a 1-10-1 guideline. You have a minute to catch your breath. Then you have 10 minutes of meaningful movement. This means that your dexterity will start to disappear. So if you’re not wearing a life jacket, if you’re not against the hull of the boat, or close to the ground, you only have 10 minutes before you start to lose feeling and dexterity in your extremities. And the last 1 is an hour of consciousness, says Abey.

And, the Coast Guard reminds us that waders are not a substitute for a life jacket or drysuit. The USCG recently released a PSA stating that waders are great for keeping you warm and dry, but if you do fall into the water they can act as an anchor, which makes a precarious situation a lot. more dangerous if it is not combined with a life jacket.

Abey says Coast Guard crews will start preparing as soon as the water temperature drops below 60 degrees. Even on a beautiful day like this where it is 70 degrees, we know the water temperature is cold so we were wearing our top level drysuits to protect ourselves from that water.

He also points out that drinking alcohol can increase the risk, as dehydration can accelerate hypothermia.

The Coast Guard constantly monitors VHF channel 16 in the event of an emergency. And Abey encourages all boaters to tell someone where you are going in case you don’t make it home. Even though it’s a beautiful day and the water is sparkling.