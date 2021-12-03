Siena men’s basketball starts MAAC game against Manhattan – The Daily Gazette

LOUDONVILLE Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello wants her team to play with a big chip on our shoulder when they start the MAAC game at 7pm tonight against Manhattan in downtown Albany.

The Saints third-year head coach wants his team to behave with confidence as well.

But, also, they have to realize that it’s the MAAC game now and were the reigning MAAC regular season champions, said Maciariello, whose program shared last season’s regular season crown. with Monmouth.

With a largely revamped roster and the departures of the last two MAAC Player of the Year winners at Manny Camper and Jalen Pickett, Siena was chosen to finish eighth in the MAAC preseason poll. Then the Saints didn’t do much in their opener in terms of reasons to be optimistic, as they started 0-3 with losses averaging 25.3 points per game.

Since?

Siena grew healthier and began to be part of a team capable of competing in the MAAC. After a double-digit loss that saw the Saints perform well against Georgetown of the Big East, Siena won two of three games, the loss of that group of overtime games and the second of wins with impressive courtesy. of a second half of 55 points at Army.

I think we were turning the corner now, said junior Colby Rogers, Siena’s leading scorer with 14.1 points per game. I think everyone is getting used to each other. I think we were building a lot of chemistry now.

And that’s the type of team that Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello has said his club are ready to play.

They are the defending champions, Masiello said ahead of his MAAC team opening at the Times Union Center. First of all, it’s who they are.

While Siena is 2-5 in its first batch of non-conference games, Manhattan is 5-1. Records suggest a lag when the teams hit the pitch, but Masiello said such thinking was wrong. He loves his team and the progress they have shown in their first six games but, in the same breath, if we were 2-4 I would say the same [because] our record doesn’t really matter at this point in the season.

What matters is getting better and that’s why Masiello is preparing (mainly) to face the Siena side in their last matches rather than their first three.

They are finally healthy and have the roster Carm expected to have, Masiello said. I think you saw this in the military.

This trip to the Army was the Saints’ first this season with all of their major rotational players available for the same game, and the Saints looked like a team capable of using different styles and options for the first time.

They played a traditional style with center Jackson Stormo on the floor, then mixed in with some powerful small-ball lineups with 6-foot-6 winger Jordan Kellier at the helm of the 5. Aidan Carpenter, back after missing out. three games, gave the Saints an attack-the-rim guard to complete the game for perimeter shooters such as Nick Hopkins and Rogers. Meanwhile, transferring graduates Anthony Gaines and Andrew Platek, incoming players from major conferences seemed more comfortable in their roles as key cogs for the Saints.

It creates some momentum for us to move forward, said Jared Billups, freshman from Siena, whose energy and activity on the offensive glass has helped him find a stable role outside. from the bench. I think this victory was the first real one [game where] I felt like we all really trusted each other.

Maciariello saw a team play with confidence in this game, a team capable of winning back-to-back defensive saves and cashing on the other end of the pitch. Above all, the third-year Saints head coach who signed a contract extension until the 2025-2026 season after

Siena won at least one share of the MAAC regular season title in each of his first two seasons at the helm.

I really thought it was the selection of shots; I thought for the most part the quality of our shots was really good and I thought we were able to hit the foul line, said Maciariello, whose army offensive averages more than one. point per possession for the first time this season. I thought we could drive the ball and put the ball in the paint.

Doing that is always a little more difficult against Manhattan, a program that prides itself on defense. The Jaspers, however, are better offensively this season than they were a season ago when they ranked just outside the nation’s last 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to kenpom.com. Six different players are averaging over eight points per game for Masiello, and the team are shooting a solid 47.9% from the field.

We have a good balance of guys who can hurt you, said Masiello, whose top scorer is Warren Williams at 11.3 points per game, while Jose Perez, a transfer from Marquette, is averaging 9.8 points and 7.3 assists. It’s an ideal situation for us, but we want to continue to develop our defense.

Researching Siena, Masiello said it was clear the Saints were starting to look like a different team with his game against Georgetown, who was the first Platek than a former Guilderland High School star who spent the past four seasons at. playing for North Carolina played for the team. Masiello, however, said his coaching staff spent as much time seeing Siena again in the first three games as they did the next four.

Because you want to see if these teams did something Bucknell maybe didn’t or the military didn’t do against them, Masiello said. But what stands out is that Siena has improved. That’s all the credit to Carm and their children.

Against the army, Siena took a crucial step by taking a lead in the second half, then widened it. Too often this season, Rogers said, the Saints’ habit has been to relax once they’ve racked up any kind of advantage. Rogers said Siena knew she needed to stay focused for a full 40 minutes against Manhattan and be ready to find some extra equipment in the dying minutes.

Every game comes down to a few possessions that really matter, Rogers said of the MAAC game.

