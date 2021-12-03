Establish equal dress codes for all

By Kaity Kempf | Journalist / LTVN anchor

Recently, I wanted to start training more. I thought to myself, ‘What better way to start than going to the Baylor gym? I had planned to go with a group of friends and was extremely excited to go; however, I was not greeted with the same enthusiasm and energy.

The night I went I was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue leggings, and in between about an inch of my stomach was showing – nothing outrageous, nothing that has never been seen in a gym. before, just your normal gym clothes. I walked into the fitness center and encountered critical eyes. I checked in and wondered what the problem was, not even thinking about my attire as it seemed so insignificant to me. A worker quickly approached me to inform me that what I was wearing was not allowed in the fitness center because it was cropped.

When I asked why this rule was in place, I was told it was a COVID-19 directive, which sounded ridiculous. If there was a serious COVID-19 problem in the gym, students and teachers at the fitness center would take precautions like wear masks indoors, which did not happen. I contacted my workout buddies to see if they had encountered a similar issue while training at the McLane Student Life Center (SLC). I have encountered responses to situations extremely similar to mine. For reference, the SLC Building User Manual states that “Full length shirts with sleeves and protective footwear are required in the strength / conditioning area and in the bouldering area. Sports bras should be covered with a shirt.

A girl was told not to wear clothes similar to mine due to sweating issues during training. It doesn’t make sense, as I was told it was because of COVID-19, which is something very different. Additionally, in the fitness center, individuals are required to clean and disinfect equipment and machines after use. If sweating was such a big deal, I think we should take a look at the cleaning solution rather than the dress code.

Another problem that I have noticed with this situation is that all women are sued for this dress code nonsense. Right after I was approached by the employee, I looked around to see that the majority of the male population in the gym were also not following the dress code. Why was I approached when their sleeveless tank tops showed more skin than my long sleeve shirt? Where then was the concern with sweat and COVID-19? If we want to have dress codes, let’s at least apply them equally. Similar to other universities, such as Texas Christian University, I think the SLC should have a less strict dress code or no dress code and be welcoming to everyone regardless of clothing.

the blatant Sexism Aside from it, the gym should be a safe place for everyone, and that includes individual workout gear. Outside of my group of friends, I asked around on this topic to get a full understanding of the matter, and that only further justified the point of this article. Many Baylor students, especially women, feel so discouraged from using Baylor Gymnasium because of the dress code that they are forced to find a gym elsewhere to invest. It is wrong to make women feel so unwelcome in a place that is meant to be “for everyone.”

The SLC dress code does more harm than good and primarily targets and discriminates against female students. If we want to increase the community and foster growth within our students as Baylor encourages, maybe we can start by slowly implementing these changes to create a better environment for gym participants.