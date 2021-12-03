



On Thanksgiving night, the Georgetown men’s basketball team lost to the San Diego State Aztecs 56-73 in the first round of the annual Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, California. The Hoyas have remained close to 50 best teams in the nation for the majority of the game. However, the Aztecs’ stifling defense held the Hoyas without a basket for the final 9:39 of the game, securing the victory for San Diego State. Both teams scored on their first two offensive possessions in what turned out to be a quick match in the second clash between the two distant schools. Early in the first half, Georgetowns junior center (3-3) Timothy Ighoefe fell into deep trouble, a recurring problem for the veteran big man. Ighoefes two fouls in the first three minutes allowed San Diego State (5-2) to score at will in the paint against the inexperienced reserve big players of Georgetown. Despite their early disadvantage in the frontcourt, the Hoyas held their own throughout the first half, thanks in large part to the attacking prowess of second-year goaltender Dante Harris and first-year goaltender Aminu Mohammed. Harris and Mohammed combined to score the game’s first 21 points in Georgetown and give the Hoyas a 21-17 lead with 9:46 remaining in the first half. Harris was particularly aggressive from the midrange, shooting 7-11 from the field for 16 points in the first half, surpassing his previous season high by 14 points overall. Despite Harris and Mohammed’s exceptional start, the Aztecs have provided an answer in every Georgetown race. San Diego States goalie Matt Bradley, named by ESPN announcers as one of the nation’s most qualified goal scorers, was a powerhouse for the Aztecs, scoring 11 of his 18 points, a team-high in the first half time. The left-handed snipers mid-range jumper propelled a 7-0 run to give San Diego State a 33-28 lead with about three minutes left in the first half, a lead the Aztecs would maintain. for the rest of the game. At the end of halftime, San Diego States Adam Seiko threw a miraculous 3-point buzzer-beater that bounced high over the back edge and through the net to give the Aztecs a 40-32 lead and fuel the momentum of the teams before the first half break. . GUHoyas | The Georgetown men’s basketball exited the annual Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament in the first round as they lost to San Diego State 56-73 on Friday, November 26. not completed their return effort in the third quarter, ending the game on a prolonged scoring drought. Georgetown looked set for a comeback offer at the end of the intermission, led by a 7-0 streak, including four of 20 points, a Mohammed high, to make it a 5-point game with 17 minutes left. However, the Aztecs used their own 10-0 streak, led by a layup and two 3-pointers from goalie Lamont Butler. San Diego States Aguek Arops empathetically dunked two Hoya defenders, giving the Aztecs a 15-point lead at 54-39. Just when it looked like San Diego State had all the momentum, graduating guard Donald Carey found freshman forward Jalin Billingsley on a quick alley-oop dunk, setting off an 8-0 run. in the middle of the second half. The race was capped by the layup of Mohammeds, reducing the Aztec lead to just 4 points. However, San Diego State Head Coach Brian Dutcher asked the referee to examine Mohammed’s layup for a potential offensive foul after it emerged Mohammed had nudged to an Aztec Defender during his rotation. The referees obliged, stopping play with 9:39 remaining to review the play. Although he ultimately did not commit an offensive foul, the stoppage halted all of Georgetown’s new momentum and allowed a shaken team of the State of San Diego to regroup. Coming off the save, Georgetown did not score another basket in the final nine minutes of the game. San Diego States forward Keshad Johnsons energized Aztec fans en route to a 14-3 run in San Diego State to end the game. When the final horn sounded, Georgetown lost 76-53. Of note for the Hoyas, second-year forward Collin Holloway saw his first action of the season play eight minutes as he returned from a foot injury.



