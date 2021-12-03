MAFS Martha Stuns In Racy Pretty Little Things Dress On Instagram | Photo





Martha Kalifatidis stepped out in a jaw-dropping outfit that takes one of summer’s biggest fashion trends to the next level.

It’s safe to say that any type of clothing cut has a serious fashion moment – from halter tops that flash below the bust to revealing fleshy segments on dresses that mimic a thong line. Former reality TV star turned influencer Martha Kalifatidis is no stranger to the trend, wearing a bodycon dress Thursday night that took cutouts to the next level. Martha wore a green print dress from PrettyLittleThing which is currently reduced to just $ 12. The gathered midi dress featured a cutout on the left side of her stomach and hip. Martha, who is a PrettyLittleThing ambassador, shared photos of the dress in an Instagram post wishing her boyfriend Michael Brunelli a happy birthday. The couple fell in love after being put together while filming the 2019 season of Married At First Sight. In the comments of the post, fans of the couple wished Michael a happy birthday – all the while swooning over the beauty of Martha in the racy dress. “And beautiful Martha, always,” wrote one person. “So hot,” commented another. “Greek goddess right there,” one person wrote. Since its appearance on MAFS Marthe became one of the most successful stars of the reality TV show. Last month, it was revealed that Martha had signed an ambassadorial contract with PrettyLittleThing estimated to be worth five figures. Announcing her new role, Martha credited Michael with landing the deal and insolently warned him to prepare for six grueling months of work. “Can we hear it for @mbrunelli who will be taking pictures of my ‘seizures for the next 6 months,’ she wrote on an Instagram Stories post. “I’m pretty shameless if you can’t tell and the poor murderer dies inside.” We like a supportive man. In October, Martha posted a video showing how to use Hold brand breast tape, grossing the company over $ 15,000 within hours of sharing the post on Instagram. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share she’s getting ready for a night out, revealing that she plans to go topless under an oversized blazer for a “sexy” look. To protect her modesty, Martha tied her breasts with Hold’s breast tape, who also sponsored the video. “When she posted, we saw over $ 15,000 in sales,” Hold founder Mathieu Mariole told news.com.au Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the launch went live. video. “We were overwhelmed with the support. It’s so exciting to know that our product will help so many people, especially now that everyone is leaving.”

