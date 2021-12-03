Houston nonprofit asks for women’s work clothes for holiday donation





For many of the women Dress For Success Houston serves, when they participate in the nonprofit costume program, it is often the first time that they have worn a costume.

DFSH President Lauren Levicki Courville said that once they received the costume, many participating women treated the costume as an honor.

The best hits: Get the Houston Chronicle stories delivered straight to your inbox By even just putting on the blazer, you immediately see the self-confidence, the transformation, the engagement and the connection with other women, Courville said, and their self-confidence only grows as they clinch the job. job. DFSH's goal is to create systemic change by empowering women in the Houston area with the resources to gain employment and long-term success. The non-profit organization provides work clothing and offers job training and retention programs. It also partners with more than 150 member organizations, including community groups and colleges, to recommend women for the program. During the holiday season, the association is asking residents for donations of professional women's clothing until December 10 and will resume accepting donations in January 2022. For more information on how to donate, visit at dfshouston.org or call 713-957-3779.

According to Courville, the nonprofits organizations need most right now are handbags and closed-toe shoes. Once the participating women have obtained employment, they return to DFSH for eight additional work clothes and are invited to join their group of professional women. This is really where the magic happens, says Courville. It’s the support network, that community of other women, where they meet at least four times a month and learn not only about professional development, but also about mind, body and spirit classes. , health and wellness, financial and legal literacy, and we have a scholarship and mentorship program. As you hang out with other women who want to build you up, your self-confidence grows, Courville said. It’s just a great community. Morning report: Get the best stories at HoustonChronicle.com straight to your inbox Courville has been president of DFSH for nine years and prior to that she was a volunteer and board member of the non-profit young professional group Women of Wardrobe. Courville’s mother, Nancy Levicki, is the co-founder of the Houston DFS chapter which began in 1998. The majority of the women we serve are between the ages of 35 and 60, Courville said, but we serve just about anyone in any field who goes to an interview, a career fair, or has finished. a training course, or is a veteran. For veterans, DFSH offers specialized days of service for those making the transition to the civilian workforce. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, DFSH focused on mental health awareness and educational resources for women already linked to the association. The pandemic has caused many residents to lose their jobs, and several of the association’s member organizations have focused on meeting people’s basic needs, resulting in a drop in referrals. With more women staying at home, DFSH offered educational programs, such as how to teach them to be there for their children while they learn virtually. Latest news: Receive Chron.com email alerts straight to your inbox For many of the women in our educational programs, we were their only stable factor, Courville said. The nonprofit has also partnered with HEB to provide pantry pickups to alleviate food insecurity for many of their wives. According to the association, during the pandemic, they helped provide support to more than 370 women and organized more than 20 virtual workshops. They also sent out 720 COVID-19 women’s resource guides and helped get 200 women’s meals and pantry kits. Courville said the COVID-19 pandemic has helped slow the progress of the nonprofit mission. The ceilings we were already breaking, now it’s kind of back there and the barriers women, especially single women, have always faced have just been tightened during the pandemic, Courville said. Now, as the schools are back in person, we are seeing an increase in the number of new women serving our community, she said. [email protected]

