MEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Cruises to NCAA Tournament victory over Providence
On November 28, sophomore forward Marlon Tabora led the Georgetown men’s soccer team with three goals and one assist, propelling the Hoyas to a dominant 4-1 victory over the Providence Friars and to the quarter-finals. of the NCAA tournament.
While most Georgetown University students are still out during the Thanksgiving break, fans still flocked for the 12-hour kick-off to see a rematch of the 2021 Big East tournament championship thriller. in which Georgetown emerged victorious 2-1. Providence fans were also numerous; at kick-off, there was no free seat in the stadium.
The Friars dominated the possession battle early, holding the ball in midfield and looking to separate the Hoyas on the wings. Junior forward Will Sands managed to cause trouble for the Friars on the left side of the pitch, sending dangerous balls into the box. Sands just completed his first selection in the All-Big East First Team.
Neither team managed a shot for the first 30 minutes of play until the Hoyas hit first with 10:43 left in the first half. The Friars fouled senior forward Zach Riviere, giving the Hoyas a free kick deep into Providence territory. Tabora, a recent replacement, stepped in to pull the plug. His left-footed strike bounced off goalkeeper Friar’s chest and off the foot of junior midfielder Dante Polvara, who knocked him home to give the Hoyas the 1-0 lead.
Providence continued to challenge until the end of the period, holding possession in the Georgetown half, but couldn’t capitalize on a few decent chances. The Hoyas entered the half-time still in the lead 1-0.
Head coach Brian Wiese commented on Providences’ hard work in the first half. I thought Providence came out in the first half and beat us, he said in an interview with The Hoya after the game. 1-0 at halftime was a really happy score but not a [we] really won.
The second half opened to some controversy as Georgetown senior goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis rose to handle a long Providence ball and made contact with the Friars forward. Nikopolidis wanted a yellow card but was forced to settle for a rude call, setting the tone for 45 minutes into the game.
In the 53rd minute, Tabora made his presence felt again, shooting a fly volley into the back of the net to give the Hoyas a 2-0 lead.
Providence responded with a corner kick, but the Brothers’ attempt on goal rose over the net. On the other side, Hoya’s second-year midfielder Chris Hegardt sent a scorpion kick into the box for Riviere, who sent the ball over goalkeeper Friar and out of the box. cross-bar. Tabora was positioned to guide the rebound to the back of the net, putting the Hoyas in the lead 3-0.
Shaw Field erupted as Tabora rejoiced with Hoya fans behind the Providence goal.
The Hoya fired on all cylinders with a high powered press which landed them the ball in Friar’s half. With 26 minutes remaining, junior midfielder Aidan Rocha secured an overlap just outside Friar’s 15-yard box. Rocha sent a cross to the near post for Tabora, who pushed the ball past the Providence keeper for the hat trick. The Hoyas were leading 4-0 and never looked back.
He’s a natural goalscorer, Wiese said of Tabora.
Providence denied the Hoyas a clean 4-0 victory, scoring a header in the 87th minute and the game ended in a 4-1 win for Georgetown. Tabora put in a historic performance, scoring three of Georgetown’s goals and assisting a fourth. Tabora is a local talent who played high school football near Bethesda, MD, and his family saw his hat trick in person, which makes it even more special.
All of my family who live here were in the stands, Tabora said in an interview with the Hoya. It’s so good that they come and look at me and can see this today.
The Hoyas are looking to keep pace against West Virginia in an NCAA Quarterfinal game on Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon. The game, which will take place at Shaw Field, will be broadcast on ESPN +.
