As fashion and television draw closer, Coco de Mer teams up with ‘Killing Eve’ – WWD

LONDON – Are the stars of TV series the new influencers?

As the power of the perfect Instagram influencer is questioned, fictional characters from hit TV and Netflix series – ranging from “Bridgerton” to “Gossip Girl” and “Squid Game” – reappear as the ultimate trend-setters.

According to recent data from Lyst, the ’80s style choices of the’ Sex Education ‘cast or creative figures like poet Kai-Isaiah-Jamal are starting to drive trends and move products much faster than the set. Instagram.

“Fashion lovers no longer need to look at certain Instagram influencers, they prefer to layer different styles and mix influences from digital trends, Netflix, musicians or video games,” said Brenda Otero, head of cultural knowledge at Lyst.

So fashion brands are looking to capture momentum and capitalize on opportunity.

Coco de Mer is the latest to make a deal with a hit TV show. The British lingerie brand is preparing to launch a capsule with BBC America’s “Killing Eve”, which is slated to launch on December 6 on the brand’s website and Net-a-porter.

He follows in the footsteps of Malone Souliers, who recently announced a “Bridgerton” shoe collaboration; Balmain who released a capsule for Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall”, and Halston’s archive capsule inspired by the limited series “Halston”. The hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris” will also become purchasable for its season two release.

The ‘Killing Eve’ capsule, which was traded by licensing agency IMG, will feature 10 silk and lace pieces inspired by the cities that form the backdrop for the hit show, including Moscow, Berlin, Paris, Vienna and London.

Prices range from 115 pounds to 595 pounds. A second drop should be launched next February in time for Valentine’s Day.

“This collection explores the idea of ​​taking a fictional world and encapsulating it into a tangible product that fans of the series can take to their own world and explore further. The key elements of the show that I wanted to recreate were power, body confidence, independence and sensuality, ”said Lucy Litwack, CEO and owner of Coco de Mer. She added that the bright colors of the guard – dress characters also encouraged her to play with new color palettes.

Coco de Mer x Killing Eve

Courtesy photo

“Killing Eve” grabbed the attention of the fashion world as soon as its protagonist, Villanelle, donned a hot pink Molly Goddard dress on screen, followed by more viral hits including Halpern costumes, Batsheva floral dresses and Loewe accessories.

Given the show’s fashion credentials, the collaboration was a no-brainer for Litwack, who sees the link between fashion and entertainment developing: “I think this intersection of the fashion and entertainment worlds will continue to grow and develop. women’s lives are made up of so many different facets and allow us to embrace the characters of our favorite shows in our own way.

This particular partnership was also aligned with Coco de Mer’s overall philosophy of creating female-centric narratives and possessing female pleasure. “We are experiencing an unprecedented and intergenerational increase in female histories in culture. “Killing Eve” is a cultural phenomenon that I admire from the start. As a show with two female protagonists, a central character who lives her life on her own terms and represents a shameless vision of what women are capable of, we identify very deeply with their core values, ”she said. added.

While Coco de Mer has faced many challenges over the past 18 months, having to close the doors of its flagship Covent Garden during the lockdown, it has remained nimble. The brand quickly turned to a digital strategy according to Litwack; focused on core categories such as lingerie and adult toys versus licensed products, and doubled down on collaborations with Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Helena Christensen and Laura Bailey.

“As the world today changes shape, we are now looking to drive growth in different ways across customer touch points, with an emphasis on direct-to-consumer channels and commerce. social. We know consumers make more informed buying decisions, it’s our job to meet their needs and push the boundaries of pleasure and sensuality on their terms, ”said Litwick.