Fashion
He wanted a dress shoe as comfortable as bare feet; How Joey Ahearn reinvents wing tips to start one step at a time
A Newly unboxed, the Kansas City high-end lace-up shoe company offers one promise: to make often uncomfortable men’s dress shoes that are healthy to wear without crushing fashion.
I grew up wearing Converse and Vans and very tight socks and lacing up every day, recalls Joey Ahearn, physiotherapy assistant, and founder and CEO of Free Form Shoes.
His eventual discovery of Vivobarefoot brand shoes and their mission to help clients recover the natural form and function of the foot has changed that, especially in the way he has treated patients, he added.
I continued to see [the same thing] time and time again, he recalls, noting that he observed muscle and joint problems, which could easily be attributed to a lack of proper footwear.
“[The problem with modern shoes is] shape, essentially, and features that sometimes create comfort, but can damage other areas of the body without the wearer’s knowledge, Ahearn explained. Most of us have all grown up in shoes that have always been anatomically restrictive.
The impact of such a reality: conditions such as bunions, restrictions in blood flow, numbness and compressed nerve endings.
As Ahearn became more and more of a fan of Vivobarefoot products and barefoot walking principles, he began to incorporate them into his patient care routine and while the payoff was obvious, he said, shoes and their style presented a new problem.
They really bring a lot to the table to improve well-being. But when it came to formal events, I was never going to wear them, he said, referring to the shoes’ unique appearance and minimalist aesthetic.
I like to look good and if that means a little cramping or pain for [an] event, so be it.
But such an admission also offered Ahearn a revelation, he said.
There was a niche in the market and I thought there were probably enough people like me who want a healthy shoe, but still want to look stylish.
And with that, Free Form was standing and walking, Ahearn continued.
My favorite shoe is still the Berluti Gaspard in cognac. … I think this is the tastiest derby [style shoe] I have already laid eyes on. But I started to think, how come there are all these casual and sporty barefoot brands, but nobody goes barefoot [dress] shoe?
Skilled in leatherworking, having made bags, belts and other items in his spare time, Ahearn figured there was no reason he couldn’t make the line of shoes a reality.
He took to Google to find a manufacturer, eventually teaming up with a man in Spain who helped develop the first iterations of the Free Form shoes, which are now nearing their third version.
The shoes feature quality of life features like the wool lining and stretch laces and are designed to be easy to put on, Ahearn said.
Sales are expected to kick off in 2022, with the company expected to offer styles of Oxford Wingtips to Chelsea Boots, each bringing functionality and freedom to the world of dress shoes.
Click on here to learn more about Free Form or to stay informed of the launch of sales.
It’s been really nice to be able to learn and do different things every day, although the learning curve itself can be frustrating at times, he said of his foray into entrepreneurship and manufacturing.
It is also gratifying. You gain knowledge, you gain insight into something that you did not know before and it allows you to grow.
The opportunity to create a product that is as healthy for customers as it is stylish has been a bonus, he added.
I think people have to remember that the whole body works together. From the top of your head to the bottom of your feet and the improvement in one area will affect other areas. I want to encourage people to take more ownership of their bodies.
