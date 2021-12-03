technology, shoes, watches and more

There is no code to crack to choose the right Christmas present for the man in your life.

After all, no one will refuse a gift that makes them look good or feel good. You will find plenty of gifts that do both atOrchard ION, which offers men’s fashion, watches, jewelry and tech items all in one place.

It really makes Christmas shopping a whole lot easier. You can go to one of the many luxury watch stores to find him the perfect watch (for most men you can’t go wrong withJames bonds Omega Seamaster). If you’re going on vacation with him, prepare him with a practical jacket from stores like Moncler or The North Face. If he loves music, why not add long-lasting wireless headphones or a unique speaker to his audio arsenal? And if you already know its size, all you have to do is choose between classic Nike sneakers and a pair of Marvel-inspired Adidas sneakers.

To help you out, we’ve compiled all of these ideas and more in our Christmas gift guide below. (Bonus tip: If you are an ION Rewards member and spend at least $ 80, you can go to any ION Orchard concierge desk to exchange party wrapping papers. They will return your gifts. even more special! Find out morehere.)

While you’re at it, you can also discover our many ways to delight the women in your life with fashion and beauty offers. And if you’re planning a dinner together for the occasion, make sure it’s at one of ION Orchards famous dining destinations.

Header photo credit: neirfy / iStock / Getty Images