Fashion
technology, shoes, watches and more
There is no code to crack to choose the right Christmas present for the man in your life.
After all, no one will refuse a gift that makes them look good or feel good. You will find plenty of gifts that do both atOrchard ION, which offers men’s fashion, watches, jewelry and tech items all in one place.
It really makes Christmas shopping a whole lot easier. You can go to one of the many luxury watch stores to find him the perfect watch (for most men you can’t go wrong withJames bonds Omega Seamaster). If you’re going on vacation with him, prepare him with a practical jacket from stores like Moncler or The North Face. If he loves music, why not add long-lasting wireless headphones or a unique speaker to his audio arsenal? And if you already know its size, all you have to do is choose between classic Nike sneakers and a pair of Marvel-inspired Adidas sneakers.
To help you out, we’ve compiled all of these ideas and more in our Christmas gift guide below. (Bonus tip: If you are an ION Rewards member and spend at least $ 80, you can go to any ION Orchard concierge desk to exchange party wrapping papers. They will return your gifts. even more special! Find out morehere.)
While you’re at it, you can also discover our many ways to delight the women in your life with fashion and beauty offers. And if you’re planning a dinner together for the occasion, make sure it’s at one of ION Orchards famous dining destinations.
Header photo credit: neirfy / iStock / Getty Images
Treat the super agent in your life to a piece from the latest James Bond movie through this limited edition Omega watch. Reminiscent of the one Daniel Craig wears in No Time To Die, the watch comes with an elegant grade 2 titanium case and a lightweight NATO strap which makes it perfect for everyday wear.
Address
Omega, Orchard ION, # 01-11
Ray-Ban has transformed its iconic Aviator sunglasses with Japanese-made titanium that is strong, light and stylish. This pair also includes polarized lenses that offer better protection against the sun’s rays while looking amazingly stylish.
Address
Ray-Ban, ION Orchard, # B2-27
These classic Massimo Dutti jeans (S $ 95) look and feel even better, thanks to the fact that its denim fabric has been softened for a more relaxed fit. In other words, they’re great for all day wear.
Address
Massimo Dutti, Orchard ION, # B1-01 / 02
Hell is entering the New Year in style with these Adidas Forum sneakers (S $ 180), which have grown in popularity over the past year. This edition of adidas ‘iconic basketball shoes revives their original’ 80s blue colourway, while paying homage to the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy with a custom tongue tag and Star-Lords graffiti-style signature to the side . His inner geek will be very grateful.
Address
Adidas, ION Orchard, # B4-25 / 25A
Let it welcome the new year with a sunny perspective, thanks to the new Hublot timepiece. It features the Swiss luxury brand’s very first automatic tourbillon positioned visibly on the front of the dial instead of the back and it comes in a bright orange sapphire case that will comfort him every time he checks the watch. time.
Address
Porthole, Orchard ION, # 02-08
If he’s not the type to shy away from colors, this pair of vibrant Vans checkered sneakers (S $ 85) will easily become his new favorite shoe. They were made in collaboration with Hawaiian brand T&C Surf, which explains the tropical gradient uppers, ocean blue insoles and the yin-yang logo patch on the sides.
Address
Vans, ION orchard, # B3-60
For the brother of art, this limited edition Uniqlo Graphic Tee (S $ 19.90) is worth collecting. It features a heavy patterned skull painting that is instantly recognizable as one of the Jean-Michel Basquiats, and who isn’t a fan of the New York artist?
Address
Uniqlo, orchard ION, # B2-01 / 38 & # B3-51 / 52
Take him to the future on this vacation with this Louis Vuitton speaker (S $ 4,100) straight out of a sci-fi movie. Inspired by the distinctive shape of the Toupie bag from French luxury brands, the wireless speaker is half an art piece and half a sound system (hell be particularly impressed with its high-quality 360-degree sound).
Address
Louis Vuitton, Verger ION, # 01-23 / 24 & # 02-14
Panerais’ collaboration with Brabus started with this watchmaking beast, which will make everyone feel like Batman. Inspired by the Brabuss Shadow Black Ops dayboats, the limited edition watch is available in bronze gray and matte black with red accents. Apart from the look, the watch is also packed with features: a glow-in-the-dark dial, a skeletonized automatic movement and water resistance up to 300 meters.
Address
Panerai, Orchard ION, # 01-18
Christmas is a celebration of love, and what better way to show it than with Cartier’s Trinity ring (S $ 1,810)? The iconic design is now available in a white gold and black ceramic style that is sure to seduce him. Make the jewel even more special by having its name, initials or a special date engraved on one of its bracelets thanks to Cartier’s free in-store personalization service.
Address
Cartier, Verger ION, # 01-20 & # 02-10
Are you looking for an audiophile? Hell is definitely enjoying a pair of Devialets wireless headphones for the first time (S $ 459). The minimalist Gemini earbuds are designed to comfortably fit all types of ears, which is great because hell is enjoying the 24 hours of battery life they have. In terms of sound, its music and podcasts will be enhanced with deep sound acoustics and active noise cancellation.
Address
Devialet, Verger ION, # 03-11
If he’s cranky in the morning, help him start his day right with the new one Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine (S $ 358). Its Centrifusion Technology extraction releases a full-bodied coffee with a delicious and silky cream, allowing it to recreate the coffee experience at home. He can also take advantage of it with a set of 50 Nespresso capsules, which are now at S $ 30 with each purchase of the brand’s coffee machines.
Address
Nespresso, Orchard ION, # 01-14A
Club Monaco’s signature Kensington scarf is simple yet lavishly luxurious. It’s made entirely from cashmere and comes in a universally flattering shade of green.
Address
Club Monaco, Verger ION, # 03-12
Hell will never be caught in the rain again with this waterproof and windproof jacket from The North Face. Get this for the man who appreciates the convenience.
Address
The north face, orchard ION, # B4-27
Suitsupply has everything that will make a man the most refined like these exquisite cufflinks. Crafted from gold-plated sterling silver with mother-of-pearl faces, the stylish accessories will come in handy whenever he has a formal affair to attend to.
Address
Suitsupply, ION Orchard, # 03-14B / 15
For the man with the understated style, these Nike sneakers (S $ 149) are just the thing to add to his everyday wardrobe. The iconic basketball shoes feature Air Sole units and padded collars that promise all-day comfort. Plus, their classic look means hell can style them pretty much anything he wears.
Address
JD Sports, orchard ION, # B4-17 to # B4-19
With the limited edition Dior and Sacais Saddle Soft Bag (S $ 6,500), hell always has everything it needs. It has two patch pockets, a zip pocket, a spacious main compartment and a magnetic side pocket that will allow him to keep his phone close to hand. Plus, the utility bag features a ring for attaching more leather accessories or even the collaboration’s bottle holder.
Address
Dior Homme, ION Orchard, # 01-25
Make her feel like her favorite gangsta rapper with a capital G by gifting her not just any chain necklace, but one from Gucci. The most well-known hip-hop fashion brand came up with its take on the iconic accessory worn by Tupac and Biggie, transforming its logo into hanging metallic charms that are hard to miss. He can also wear it on the other side to show off the nested G emblem instead.
Address
Gucci, Orchard ION, # 01-05
Give the homebody in your life the gift of this cozy Zara Hoodie (S $ 89.90), which is made from soft cotton that feels like a hug. Plus, if he ultimately decides to venture outside, the colorful design of the hoodies will make them an interesting outfit.
Address
Zara, ION orchard, # B2-03 & # B3-05
Sources
2/ https://www.prestigeonline.com/sg/style/fashion/best-christmas-gifts-for-men-shopping-guide-ion-orchard-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]