Express CEO talks about rising profits and the way forward – WWD

Express is entering the holiday shopping season with a little more sparkle.

The men’s and women’s clothing and accessories retailer, which includes the Express and UpWest brands, released its third-quarter results Thursday before the market opened, increasing revenue and posting a profit of $ 13 million. This is in addition to last quarter’s profit of $ 10.6 million. As a result, Express updated its guidance for the fourth quarter, pushing the shares up 14.8% to $ 3.88.

Express CEO Tim Baxter said formal wear is making a comeback.

“The momentum continues to gain momentum as the Expcracking down on the Way Forward strategy is taking root, ”Tim Baxter, CEO of Express, told WWD in an exclusive intervieww. “It’s exciting to deliver thesecond consecutive quarter of profitable growth compared to 2019. ”

The formula included a return to formal wear with denim, a growing e-commerce business and higher prices, as the retailer continues to update its store base.

“We have seen a remarkable change in all categories based on opportunity, which obviously have been big, dominant categories for us in the past, ”Baxter said, adding that“ this bodes very well for us as we move into Q4 ”.

Express continues to develop its denim business.

Highlights include men’s suits, which have increased 20% in lineups in the last quarter; women’s dresses, up 22 percent; denim increased 12% and men’s polo shirts and graphic tees increased 39%, all from 2019 levels.

“At Express, we have a different approach,” Baxter said. “A big part of what drives growth for us is that the customer comes to us for the fashion. ”

All of this helped the retailer register a 47% increase in net sales to $ 472 million in the most recent quarter, the three-month period ending October 30, from $ 322 million a year ago. VSConsolidated comparable sales increased 46% year-over-year, or 3% year-over-year. Comparable retail sales, which include both physical Express stores and its e-commerce operations, increased increased by 52% during the quarter. , compared to 2020, while comparable factory outlet sales increased 33% in the same period, compared to the previous year.

Comparable sales of dresses increased 22% in the last quarter compared to 2019.

Demand for e-commerce also continued to grow, up 26% from 2020 levels, or 21% from pre-2019 pandemic levels. Express previously announced a target of $ 1 billion in annual e-commerce revenue by 2024. Baxter did not indicate its current levels, but said Express is “On track to meet this billion dollar goal that we have set for ourselves.”

Other tailwinds included Community Trade Program Express’, whose retailer named designer Rachel Zoe its lead style editor in November. Baxter said the program helps attract new customers to the brand.

Designer Rachel Zoe was named editor-in-chief of style for Express’s community commerce program in November.

The company posted more than $ 13 million in profits, compared to losses of $ 90.3 million in the same period last year, and updated its guidelines accordingly.

Express now expects comparable sales for the fourth quarter to rise into the low single-digit range, with gross margin up about 100 basis points for the quarter. The forecast includes about $ 15 million in spending related to supply chain pressures in the fourth quarter. The CEO told WWD the company will likely experience an additional $ 10 million in headwinds in the supply chain in the first quarter as well.

“In total, we will have spent approximately $ 25 million to mitigate supply chain challenges,” Baxter said. “I think it’s significantly lower than mynone of our competitors. We are better positioned in terms of inventory level and composition to continue to generate positive comparable sales and margin expansion in the fourth quarter.

“On the supply chain, I think we’ve done a fantastic job of alleviating the challenges in the supply chain,” he continued. “We actually ramped up many of our deliveries in the spring, in anticipation of supply chain challenges. , to make sure we would have supply to meet fourth quarter demand.

The company ended the quarter with $ 36.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, over $ 108 million in long-term debt and 570 physical stores, or 351 Express locations, 207 outlets, five Express editions and seven UpWest units.

While Baxter said store traffic continues to be down from pre-pandemic levels, it is improving faster than overall clothing or mall traffic in general. In addition, Express drove a 27 percent increase in the average retail units in its stores.

An Express Edit store.

“If traffic is to continue to be depressed, you have to be able to generate a higher average retail unit,” says Baxter.D. “You have to be able to generate a higher conversion. And we do. We compensate for many of the challenges presented by less traffic with a higher conversion and a higher average unit sale. “

Baxter added that the higher prices – unlike some of the industry peers of Express – is “not in response to inflationary costs. We actually put a lot more value into the workmanship and the quality of our product, which pushed up the average price of retail units. ”

Going forward, Express will continue to update its store fleet with additional smaller format stores, or Express Edit locations, although Baxter does not say how many or which markets.

“It is a concept that we will continue to deploy as we learn more about it,” he said. “There is a tremendous opportunity for many, many more Express Edit stores. We have We have also seen an increase in our online sales in the zip codes surrounding Express Edit stores, again a testament to the power of an omnichannel brand and the desire of customers to be able to buy a brand where and how they choose. wish. If you see the store all the time, it becomes a priority. The vast majority of these stores are in high pedestrianized areas, so if you walk past the store all the time, even though you might not be visiting it all the time, this is a trigger for the brand. .

Also on Thursday, Express appointed Antonio Lucio as a member of the board, with immediate effect. Lucio, who has worked in consumer and tech for nearly four decades, is the Founder and Director of 5S Diversity, a company that helps companies grow their representation to the next level. Prior to that, he worked as Global Marketing Director at Facebook. Lucio’s resume also includes stints at Hewlett-Packard, Visa, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble, among others.

“Antonio has positively impacted some of the most respected public companies and I look forward to his perspective and contributions,” said Baxter. “His track record of delivering results while advancing inclusive leadership will add tremendous value as we accelerate our mission of diversity, equity and inclusion. “

Shares of Express have risen nearly 146% in the past 12 months.