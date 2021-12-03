Jingle Dress aims to cure, amid two pandemics a century apart

Details Through Darren thompson

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Din photographer Eugene Tapahe had a dream that brought healing to people and the earth. Her dream was to see dancers in jingle dresses approaching buffaloes grazing in Yellowstone National Park and buffaloes joining the dancers in the famous healing dance that originated in the 1918 Spanish Flu among the Ojibwa.

When Tapah woke up it gave him the feeling he needed to share with people, his daughter Erin said. He wanted the dream to come true, but due to the pandemic he couldn’t organize 50 dancers to meet in one place, Erin Tapahe, daughter of Eugene Tapahe, told Native News Online. We had a family friend who we were quarantined with during the pandemic and initially it was our family and their families who were making this dream come true together.

From his dream, Eugène Tapahe created the Fringed dress project last year with her two daughters, Erin and Dion Tapahe, and two family friends, Sunni and JoAnni Begayall Din. The project aims to bring healing to the earth and to people.

We brought in Sunnis and JoAnni because in total there would be four dancers and number four is sacred to us as the Din people, Erin said. Four represents the four worlds and the four sacred colors.

The Jingle Dress Dance began a little over a century ago, during the 1918 influenza pandemic, when the granddaughter of an Ojibwa healer fell seriously ill. While the man slept, he dreamed of four women leading him as spirit guides wearing a novel type of robe made of rows of metal cones. As they dance, the cones create a melody that is believed to heal a lot. During her dream, she was shown how to make the healing robe, what songs to sing and how the dance was to be performed and in doing so, her granddaughter would recover.

Over time, her granddaughter recovered and many saw her heal and trusted in the singing and dancing abilities of the healing robe known as the Jingle Dress. The dance came to the people at a time when Indian culture was heavily suppressed by Indian agents on reservations and many were converting to Christianity.

Today the dance is seen at every powwow in the United States and Canada and is performed primarily by women and girls.

Since the inception of the Jingle Dress Project, the Tapahe family has traveled to over 20 national and state parks across the United States, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Central Park in Manhattan, and Mouth Rushmore National Monument in the Black Hills of Dakota. from South. They dance to a song created by one of their family members.

Our dreams are given by ancestors to give direction to our lives and work through us for the people, South Dakota State Senator Red Dawn Foster told Native News Online. We are told to live our dreams because in doing so we restore balance to the world. While these women are dancing, they are making medicines for the people.

On November 15, 2021, the Jingle Dress Project was featured on Good Morning America and told how the project was born and its roots in the history of Indigenous peoples and, significantly, how people are healing from a pandemic. Native American communities and peoples have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic at higher rates than other groups of people, including deaths from the virus as well as hospitalizations.

By documenting their journey, by spreading this drug, they both heal more people and inspire our young people to live their dreams, Foster said.

As their travels multiply, interest in the dance and the project increased. They have been invited to many other places including Hawaii, Alaska and Canada. As they travel, Eugene takes photographs of their appearances in an effort to bring healing to their journey.

