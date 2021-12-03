Cuban wrestlers’ early celebration backfires dramatically





This is the golden rule of sport: never, never celebrate too early. Why? Because you run the risk of looking like the biggest goose in the world, especially when it costs you the game. Watch WWE NXT WARGAMES 2021 LIVE on the Main Event available on Kayo, Monday, December 6 from 12 p.m. AEDT. ORDER NOW> Someone should have explained to a Cuban wrestler at the Pan American Junior Games why it’s never a good idea to raise your hand before it’s all said and done, because he found out the hard way. As there were only a few seconds left on the clock, the Cuban thought he had won the match against his Brazilian counterpart. Thinking it was all over, he turned to face the crowd and briefly applauded in celebration. WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The Cuban wrestler broke the golden rule: never celebrate too early. Image: Supplied Source: provided It also didn’t help that the Cuban wrestlers’ coach jovially waved a towel, thinking his student had defeated his opponent as well. But what he clearly forgot was that it’s not over until the fat lady sings, and at that point, she was doing her final vocal warm-ups before a mind-blowing finale. With the Cubans turning his back on him, the Brazilian wrestler sprang to his feet and took down his opponent much like a lion stalking his unsuspecting prey and subsequently tearing it apart. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The Brazilian seized the opportunity and eliminated his unsuspecting opponent. Image: Supplied Source: provided The clock stopped just in time for the Brazilian’s last out, and his coaches jumped to their feet and let their arms flutter in what can only be described as aggressive joy. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The last second withdrawal gave the Brazilian victory. Image: Supplied Source: provided It was an instant one-on-one moment for the Cuban, who watched the referee in desperation hoping the time had expired before he was knocked down. The Cuban coach was visibly furious at what had happened in front of his eyes and made sure to let his student know, giving him an angry gesture as the wrestler cut a distraught figure in his lap. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Despair in a picture. Image: Supplied Source: provided Let’s just say it certainly wouldn’t have been a happy homecoming for Team Cuba, as the Brazilian camp will be celebrating the night away with the samba spirit.

