Representative image. Getty

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19[female[feminine competed in the ongoing FIH Junior Hockey World Cup here after an uneventful week with a positive case reported on Friday. Although they are being held inside a bio-bubble and all media covering the event are subjected to RT-PCR testing every 48 hours, one person, who accessed the stadium’s media center Kalinga, tested positive in the RT-PCR test carried out on Thursday. . According to a member of the local organizing committee, the person who tested positive is a member of the social media team of the Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), Odisha government. This development created a sort of panic among the organizers, who on Friday forced journalists covering the event to undergo an RT-PCR test, failing which they would be denied access to the media center. “The RT-PCR test is mandatory today for anyone wishing to access the media center and cover the rest of the tournament. It is performed every 48 hours but was made mandatory after a member of the DSYS’s social media has tested positive, ”the statement said. said a local official. “He accesses the media center daily and therefore contact tracing is enabled and today’s test is mandatory for anyone who has used the media center.” The flagship junior tournament, which kicked off on November 25, had remained uneventful until Friday’s case. As the Junior World Cup takes place inside a bubble without any spectators, media representatives have been allowed to attend the event under strict conditions COVID-19[female[feminine security protocols. Despite taking place behind closed doors, all matches involving India have seen crowds showing up to watch them. Around 3,000 spectators watched as the home side won the quarter-final against Belgium on Wednesday. “… the audience is mainly made up of students, sports hostel employees or coaches, etc. Some would have come with families. Some families also stay on the stadium campus itself. There are at least 70-90 family members of Indian team players. State chief information officer Sujit Ranjan Swain said in a statement while explaining that the crowd showed up for matches in India. “Some Hockey India delegates with their families, some sponsors, some former hockey players and their families are also present. The DSYS accredited card holders involved in the organization of the event are over 700,” he said. he adds. The pandemic had affected the Junior World Cup before it even started, with Australia, New Zealand and England withdrawing from the tournament for various COVID-related reasons. Defending champions India will face six-time winners Germany, while Argentina will face France in the semi-final to be played later on Friday. The tournament ends on Sunday.

