COMMUNITY CALENDAR | News, Sports, Jobs





FRI / 12-3 Canfield Angels for Animals Antiques, collectibles and Christmas sale, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., early bird registration fee of $ 5 “The lighting of green”, 6.30 p.m. Father Christmas arrives at 7 p.m. and will welcome the children at the town hall Columbiana Good As New Shop, 10 am-5pm, First United Methodist Church; clothing for men and women, 50% off Christmas items, 30% off boots, shoes and shoes American Legion Post 290 Fish Fry Drive Thru, 4 pm-7pm; fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw for $ 10 Eastern Palestine The Way Station / Kingdom Kloset, Presbyterian Church, 109 W. Rebecca St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cuisine des Aigles open from 4 pm to 8 pm; cod beer specialties, on a plate, $ 7; sandwich with side, $ 8; dinner with two sides, $ 10; basket of shrimp lovers with side dish, $ 10; 330-886-0397 Moose Lodge Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., take out only, 330-426-3510 Hanover United local school board, 7:30 a.m., administrative offices; working session to discuss the December agenda New Waterford Aigles fish Friday, 4 pm-9pm, with full menu, eat in or take away, 330 457-7230 Newell Newell Lions Club Fish Fry, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 510 Washington St., (304) 387-3413 Wellsville Fried Fish, Wellsville Sons of Italy, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., take out only. Serve baked or fried fish, fried shrimp and baked chicken dinners. Fish sandwiches and cakes too. Please call ahead to place orders at 330-532-1927, drop-in orders are also accepted. SAT / 12-4 Beloit West Branch Class of 1970, breakfast, 10 a.m., Perkins Board of directors DARE (Divorce / Death Aren’t Really the End), bowling at Boardman Lanes, 7 p.m. information at 330-729-0127 Canfield Angels for Animals Antiques, Collectibles and Christmas Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chester Annual Christmas Parade, 3 p.m., downtown Columbiana Good As New Shop, 10 am-2pm, First United Methodist Church; clothing for men and women, 50% off Christmas items, 30% off boots, shoes and shoes Liverpool East East Liverpool High School Alumni Association Clock Tower Souvenir Shop, open 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Annual Christmas Parade, hosted by East Liverpool Kiwanis, 6 p.m. City Center East Liverpool High School Alumni Association Clock Tower Souvenir Shop, open 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Eastern Palestine Gingerbread House Exhibition and Competition, 9 am to 6 pm, Eastern Palestine Memorial Public Library; as part of the snowflakes festival Rotary Club lunch with Santa, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., community center Ozer Ministry Open House, 10 am to 6 pm, 407 N. Market St.; raffles and gift bags for children The Way Station / Kingdom Kloset, Presbyterian Church, 109 W. Rebecca St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bingo, American Legion, 6 p.m., doors open 4:30 p.m. Highlandtown Community breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Inverness Hall; sorry Lisbon Christmas activities: pancake and sausage breakfast, 9 am to 11 am at Italo’s, $ 7 adults and $ 5 children; musical entertainment for children, noon, crafts, 1 p.m., decoration of cookies and cocoa bar, 3 p.m. at the chamber of commerce; Village Singers, 2 p.m. at First Christian Church; Christmas story at the Gazebo at 4:45 p.m. Annual parade at 5 p.m., followed by the lighting of the tree; Left players “It’s Christmas, Carole” at 7:30 p.m. Carols at the wheel at Historic Williamsport Chapel, 12834 Leslie Road, 7 p.m. Village singers, “It’s Christmas” Christmas concert, 2 p.m., First Christian Church; donations only; cookies served during intermission Lepper Library’s Monthly Writers’ Group, 2:15 p.m. Join the leader, Meredith Deichler and other writers in discussions about writing, editing, grammar and everything in between. Neck brace Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange, 10 am-2pm, Minerva Public Library; information at 330-868-4101 New Waterford Eagles Band evening with the Dudes, 9:00 p.m.-12: 30 p.m., open to the public Salem Salem Hunting Club at will, breakfast from 7 am to 11 am; The $ 5 donation includes eggs, pancakes, potatoes, sausage, toasted coffee / tea and orange juice. Take out orders at 234-567-4693 after 6:15 am Open to the public Salem Class of 1971, Breakfast, Old Town Country Grill, Leetonia, 9 a.m. Stuff A Cruiser, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Salem Walmart, Sponsored by Salem Police, Ohio CAN Columbiana County, Nina’s Closet, Quaker FOP Lodge 88, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Columbiana Police, Special Guest K-9s Simon, Jax, Csuti, Argo and Hunter donate new toys and clothes to help families in need. Eagles, Christmas auction, 5 p.m., kitchen 4 p.m., just the deal Visit the Burchfield Homestead, 867 E. 4th St. 1 pm to 5 pm Each room has at least one festive tree decorated with inspiration from a Burchfield painting. Admission is $ 3. More info at 330 717-0092 Wellsville Wellsville Stitchers (a crochet and knitting group), 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wellsville Library on Main Street (downstairs in the Activity Room). Free courses. All skill levels are welcome. WHS 1967, 2 p.m., Riverside Roadhouse; spouses and friends welcome; make a donation for a non-profit group in the village Class of 1958, Christmas party, 6 p.m., Alumni Center; RSVP to 330-303-3640 or 330-831-1958 Winona 9th Annual Winona Area Historical Society Country Christmas, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1838 Meeting House at the corner of Winona Road and Cameron Street The Hazel Circle at Winona United Methodist Church, 32114 Winona Road, Cookie Walk, and Craft Sales, 9 a.m. to noon. A variety of homemade cookies to choose from will sell for $ 8 per dozen. An assortment of craft items will also be available for purchase. No outside containers – containers will be provided. SUN / 12-5 Austintown DARE (Divorce / Death Aren’t Really the End), breakfast, 10 a.m., Charly’s Family Restaurant; information at 330-729-0127 Beloit East Goshen Friends Church Messy Church, 10:30 am-5:30pm; The sky and nature sing; information at 330-537-3177 Canfield Angels for Animals Antiques, collectibles and Christmas sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Columbiana 40 & 8 Breakfast by the haystack, from 7 am to 11 am; $ 8 adults, $ 5 children; dinner or perform Eastern Palestine Eagle Breakfast, 8 am to noon; dinner or perform Lisbon Lions Club Bingo canceled until further notice Midland Club St. Anthony for take out or dinner, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., call ahead and order, $ 15 pork loin, potatoes, vegetables and dessert or $ 15 penne with sauce. vodka, chicken breast, vegetables and dessert or $ 10 chicken pastina soup with crackers and dessert. The dining room will be open, welcoming the public. Negley Monthly Negley VFD Breakfast, with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. children under 10 eat free New Waterford Eagle breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, eat in or take away, 330 457-7230 Salem Salem Elks Lodge No. 305 Annual Memorial Service for Deceased Members, 1:00 p.m., Elks Lodge, 824 E. State St. Salineville Craft Fair for Vendors, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Methodist Church; food to buy; advantage for the youth group MON / 12-6 Columbiana American Legion Extension 290 Auxiliary Meeting, 7:00 p.m. discussion on Wreaths Across America to be held on December 18; information, Linda Moll, 330-518-3788 Eastern Palestine School board, 6 p.m., Elementary Media Center Negley Directors of the Township of Middleton, 7 p.m., Township Garage New Cumberland Hancock County Board of Education, 5:00 p.m., JDR IV Career Center Township of Perry Township Zoning Council, Public Hearing, 5 p.m., Township Administration Building, regarding animal-related zoning changes, zoning permit fees and penalties and requested zoning change for church property on Jones Drive. The latest news of the day and more in your inbox

